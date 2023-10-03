Submit Release
Lt. Shawn Carrell (Promotion)

Name: Lt Shawn Carrell
Promotion to: Lieutenant – Revocation Manager
Special Area of Responsibility/Game Mgmt Units: Overseeing the Revocation program, Special use Permits, and the Guide and Outfitter program.
Length of Service: 15 Years
Education: High School –Portales High School
College – Easter New Mexico University
Degree – Wildlife and Fisheries Management
Current Projects/Assignments: </strong >Revocations, Guide and Outfitter investigations and Horseback Patrol
Best Thing About the Job: Everyday is different. One day, I am sitting in the office, the next, I am on horseback above Timberline, 15 miles from any road.
What made you want to be a NM Game Warden? When I was 18, like many youth, I contemplated what I wanted to do in life. This was my last year competing in youth shooting sports (Youth Hunter Education Challenge). The Department put on this Program. When I saw the Game Wardens hosting this event and enjoying their jobs, I decided I didn’t want to sit in the office for a career, I have places to see.
Special Interest: Horseback patrol and wilderness packing, firearms instructor, and prosecutions.
One piece of advice for anyone interested in becoming a NM Game Warden. If you climb in the saddle, be ready for the ride.

This career is like many things in life; you may not be where you want to be right now, but with some determination, you will have the opportunity to get there.

Contact Information:
Phone – 505-476-8065
Email – Shawn.Carrell@dgf.nm.gov

