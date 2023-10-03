42nd Heritage Day Festival at Frozen Head State Park October 14

Frozen Head State Park will host the 42nd annual Heritage Day Festival on Oct. 14, celebrating the music, crafts, and culture of the Appalachian and Cumberland mountains.

“This is a great attraction every year geared toward families,” said Park Manager Jacob Ingram. “It allows people to get a sense of history about this area, and we invite everyone to join us.”

Daylong old-time blues and bluegrass music, highlighting musicians from around the region, will join craftspeople and demonstrators at the event. Demonstrations include blacksmithing, wood turning, cider press, shingle making, cast iron cooking, fabric dyeing, cross-cut sawing, basket making, and chair caning.

A new feature this year will be a Model A car show provided by the Smoky Mountain Model A Club. Other activities include a quilt show, campfire cooking, and pumpkin painting. Several food trucks will be available.

Music performers include the Gallinippers, Tennessee Fiddle Ensemble, Glade City Rounders, Revel Rousers Stringband, Bluesman Wes Houp, and the Cookeville Cut-Ups,

Admission to the event 10 a.m.-5 p.m. is free. Click here to view the event online.