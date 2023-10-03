Nucleotide Market Size inflates with a Remarkable CAGR of 7.63% as per Straits Research

Due to increased spending on new pharmaceutical plant building or expansion and new medication research, the sector has recently seen phenomenal growth. Nucleotide supplementation significantly impacts the immune system and digestive tract cells' rapid development and proliferation.

New York, United States, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerous biological processes depend on nucleotides and low-molecular-weight intracellular molecules. They are essential for producing nucleic acids by the mucosa's rapidly increasing lymphoid and epithelial cells. The precursor's glutamine, aspartic acid, glycine, formate, and carbon dioxide can be used inside cells to create the purine or pyrimidine base that makes up nucleotides. “The Food & Animal Feed Additives segment dominates the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.63%,” stated by Research Manager, at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Market Expansion

Due to increased spending on new pharmaceutical plant building or expansion and new medication research, the sector has recently seen phenomenal growth. Nucleotide supplementation significantly impacts the immune system and digestive tract cells' rapid development and proliferation. Exogenous nucleotides have also shown promise as dietary supplements to improve disease resistance and the immune system. As a result, nucleotides have become more and more necessary for the pharmaceutical sector.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.06% over the projected period. Due to the top nucleotide producer in the area, growing consumer interest in nutraceuticals, and expansion of the health food industry, it is anticipated that demand for the product would increase. The nucleotide market is also expected to grow over the forecast period due to increasing research into food and beverage additives, particularly in Asia. Regarding GDP, China has the largest economy in Asia-Pacific. The market for nucleotides in pharmaceutical manufacturing is anticipated to be driven by the increased demand for medications by an aging population and the advent of new illnesses during the projected period.

The second-largest market share belongs to North America. By 2030, the region's economic output is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.76%. The US's presence, which has the largest economy in the world, is essential to the development of this area. The pharmaceutical industry has always been one of the biggest and most R&D-intensive industries in the US. Undoubtedly, the United States has one of the most advanced healthcare systems in the world. The growth of the healthcare sector and the usage of pharmaceuticals in the nation have been aided by the expanding senior population and the increasing need for medical facilities to treat chronic diseases.

Europe has the largest healthcare market. It is well known that this region is the best place to create, produce, and market premium medications. The country benefits from its extensive industrial heritage, cutting-edge research, and easy access to the international pharmaceutical market. Germany is home to the biggest pharmaceutical market in Europe. It is also called the World's Pharmacy on a global scale. Due to the active presence of several multinational pharmaceutical companies, this region has grown its share of the pharmaceutical sector. Since there are so many pharmaceutical companies, ongoing research is done to develop new treatments.

Key Highlights

The global nucleotides market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1,095 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

is expected to reach a value of USD 1,095 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.63% during the forecast period (2022–2030). By nitrogenous base, the global nucleotide market is bifurcated into Pyrimidine and Purine. The Pyrimidine segment is the largest shareholder in the market.

By application, the global nucleotide market is categorized into Pharmaceuticals, Food & Animal Feed Additives, and Drug Discovery.

Market News

In June 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific presented solutions for accelerating next-generation vaccine and therapy research and unlocking deeper analytical insights.

In March 2022, to develop a sustainable food system using cellular agriculture technology, Ajinomoto Co., Inc. invested in SuperMeat, a startup that produces meat from plants.

The major players in the market are

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. CJ Cheiljedang Corp. DAESANG exoticbiosolutions.com Jena Bioscience GmbH Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd Meridian Star Lake Bioscience Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Global Nucleotide Market: Segmentation

By Nitrogenous Base

Pyrimidine

Purine

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Animal Feed Additives

Drug Discovery

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

