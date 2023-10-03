AMA Announces 2023 Joy in Medicine Recognized Organizations

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Medical Association (AMA) today announced 72 health systems, hospitals and medical groups have earned national distinction as 2023 Joy in Medicine™ recognized organization s .



The prestigious AMA recognition is presented to eligible organizations dedicated to preserving the well-being of physicians through proven efforts to reduce system-level drivers of work-related burnout.



“The organizations designated by the AMA’s Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program set a national example as leaders in a movement declaring the well-being of physicians an essential element for providing high-quality care,” said AMA President Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, M.D., M.P.H. “Each organization recognized by the program is fighting the root causes of burnout in the health care workforce and creating a culture of wellness that makes a difference in the lives of physicians and the care they provide to patients.”



Since its inception in 2019, the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program has recognized the achievements of more than 100 organizations nationwide. Each organization’s recognition status is valid for two years. This year, 37 organizations renewed their recognition from a previous year, demonstrating a continued dedication to the program. There are 35 organizations that earned recognition from the program for the first time. These 2023 organizations join a strong cohort of currently recognized organizations from the 2022 program.



“The goal of the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program is to unite the health care community in building a nationwide culture committed to the well-being of clinical care teams by helping health organizations invest in action plans promoting professional fulfillment and meaning that clinicians find in caring for their patients,” said Christine Sinsky, M.D., AMA vice president of professional satisfaction.



Organizations that earn recognition from the program are evaluated based on three levels of achievement in prioritizing and investing in physician well-being. Each level – Bronze, Silver, and Gold – is composed of six demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork, and support. The achievement level of each recognized organization is designated based on evidence and supporting documentation.



The physician burnout crisis demands urgent action as outlined in the AMA’s Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians and the AMA is active on every front in the fight against system-level drivers of physician burnout. Through our research, collaborations, advocacy and leadership, the AMA is working to make the patient‐physician relationship more valued than paperwork, technology an asset and not a burden, and physician burnout a thing of the past. To learn more about the AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program, please read Dr. Ehrenfeld’s viewpoint column.

