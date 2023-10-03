infiniDome to Showcase First of Its Kind Live Demo of GPS Anti-Jamming Solutions Tailored for UAVs and Vehicles at AUSA 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- infiniDome, leaders in GPS protection and resilient navigation solutions, will be exhibiting and performing a live demo of their solutions at AUSA, taking place from October 9-11, at booth #556. infiniDome’s disruptive solutions are tailored to defend UAVs and vehicles from GNSS jamming attacks, enabling continuous operation even in heavily challenged environments.



The live demo taking place at infiniDome’s booth will enable visitors to participate in an immersive hands-on demonstration of their C-SWaP (Cost, Size, Weight and Power) optimized anti-jamming solutions. The attendees will be able to see infiniDome’s solutions protecting a GNSS receiver from jammers, using real (emulated) GNSS signals and real jamming signals, all in a first of its kind Faraday cage suitcase developed by infiniDome.

Also at their booth, infiniDome will display their GPSdome2, the latest high-end offering for proportional protection from GNSS jamming. GPSdome2 answers the need and is disrupting protection for manned and unmanned ground vehicles and class 2-3 drones (multicopters, fixed wing and loitering munitions). GPSdome2 supports up to 4 elements (antennas), creating up to 3 simultaneous nulls in both GPS L1 and L2, or L1 and Glonass G1, all within a small 500g enclosure.

“As we see in Ukraine, UAVs are transforming the game. No longer $30M Reapers set the tone, but rather 10,000 cardboard or 3D printed drones. But the EW Russian game has transformed accordingly and upped its jamming capabilities to a point it’s crippling more than 90% of the UAVs, bringing down over 10,000 Ukrainian drones per month. Traditional anti-jamming solutions, originally developed to protect those $30M UAVs, are simply not a good fit anymore, and a new approach to anti-jamming must be adopted. This is where we come in,” said Omer Sharar, CEO of infiniDome.

When: Monday, October 9th – Wednesday, October 11th, from 9:00 – 17:00

Where: Booth #556, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

In addition to exhibiting at the booth, the team will be available for interviews during show hours or pre and post-show appointments. To schedule time with them please contact Linoy Trock at linoy@infinidome.com.

About infiniDome

infiniDome, an Israeli startup company out of Caesarea, founded in 2016, develops disruptive GPS protection and resilient navigation solutions tailored for defending UAVs and vehicles from jamming attacks. Its technology is built on redefined EW algorithms and its proprietary RFIC (chip), which is at the heart of its protection solutions – the GPSdome product line – allows for best performance vs. C-SWaP (Cost, Size, Weight and Power) balance in the world. Backed by Honeywell Aerospace, Hanwha Aerospace and other key investors, infiniDome disrupts the defense and government UAVs' and vehicles' protection space today, and will do the same to the commercial UAV\UAM space tomorrow with leading protection and monitoring solutions.

Contacts infiniDome info@infiniDome.com +972-4-7707700