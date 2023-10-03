Brain Power Wellness Reviews Expansion of the Hybrid Model

As Brain Power Wellness reviews, the new hybrid model makes it possible for schools everywhere to integrate brain breaks that can empower teachers and students with Embodied SEL exercises and activities.

FOREST HILLS, NY, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every child deserves a school environment that supports their emotional and cognitive well-being. Through their new hybrid model, Brain Power Wellness is making their ability to partner with schools outside of New York more accessible.

The wellness company’s very affordable hybrid model now makes it possible for teachers to receive both live, online instruction and concurrent teacher training videos that guide the entire staff through the course. The course contents include subjects such as team building, the connection between physical health and academic performance, neuroplasticity, emotional wellness and confidence training.

The program also brings a powerful element of sustainability by selecting a small group of teachers from each school to attend the program’s in-person 4-day Certified Teacher Leader workshop in upstate New York. These leaders are selected for their passion and willingness to continue to inspire, share and sustain BPW with the wider school community.

The staff at Brain Power Wellness developed the hybrid model after observing the success of the original, in-person Embodied SEL program in New York City. With the demand for enhancing positive school culture and addressing the increasing mental health and SEL needs of students, the interest in implementing BPW services has grown nationally and internationally. Therefore, a program that allowed for readily available online teacher training was clearly the organization’s next step.

The hybrid model consists of one live online session, while the remainder of the program’s professional development is provided via asynchronous videos. Weekly live online self-care sessions and monthly live online question-and-answer sessions are also included in the training. These additional sessions assist participating teachers in managing their own stress and continually supporting their needs as they learn to integrate the program effectively with students.

This innovative hybrid model offers both a deep dive into the Brain Power Wellness system of SEL tools and is also more economical, making it possible for schools with smaller budgets to take advantage of Brain Power Wellness’s highly impactful training.

“Our vision has always been to ensure that Brain Power Wellness be an option for any school looking to integrate an embodied Social Emotional Learning training program,” explains Dave Beal, the CEO of the company.

Brain Power Wellness reviews are overwhelmingly positive for both the in-person and the hybrid training programs. Principal Deborah Sanabria says of the program, “The dynamic activities that Brain Power Wellness teaches can transform the way leaders, teachers, and students interact with each other to build trust and meaningful relationships so that the magic of teaching and learning can happen effectively.”

As of the start of the 2023-24 school year, Brain Power Wellness is partnered with schools in ten U.S. states and three (3) countries. The launch of the hybrid program now allows for endless expansion opportunities in the coming school years.

Rebecca Wheaton, Lead Workshop Trainer for the hybrid program, along with Partner Specialist, Kelvin Tirado, recently held a demonstration of the hybrid program at a high school in the American Samoa Islands. Being able to impact and connect with educators halfway around the world was one of the great opportunities born from the expansion of the Brain Power Wellness program.

Brain Power Wellness’ first introduction to a school typically occurs through interactions with school representatives at conferences, personal referrals, or in response to online searches. The leadership and staff at BPW dedicate substantial time to researching educational conferences and tailoring their introductory presentations to the principals and superintendents who will be in attendance. In this way, school representatives become acquainted with the specific ways in which Brain Power Wellness can address their Social Emotional Learning requirements and goals.

The company confidently projects that the hybrid program will allow them to reach over 400 schools by 2025. Through convenient online virtual meetings, presentations and experiential sessions, Brain Power Wellness is able to connect with principals and superintendents who are interested in exploring how the hybrid program will meet their school community’s needs and goals. BPW is excited at this opportunity to significantly expand its outreach and impact.

About Brain Power Wellness:

Brain Power Wellness was founded by educator Dave Beal. The organization is a holistic, school-based wellness program tailored to the school environment. The mission of Brain Power Wellness is to help transform the culture of its partner schools through community building, self-development, mindfulness, retreats, SEL, holistic wellness, and brain training.