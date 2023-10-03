Submit Release
UCP 2023 (virtual) Conference on Latinos with Disabilities spotlights impact of the community’s growing influence

Armando Contreras is a middled-aged man. He is wearing a suit and tie in this headshot photo.

UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras

This conference highlights the distinct ways that Latinos with disabilities, their families, and service providers are reshaping our communities and society at large.”
— UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras
VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - The three-day online event is Oct. 17-19, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern each day
- Topics range from voting rights to workforce integration, artificial intelligence, cultural competency, the value of intersectional alliances, and the history of New York’s notorious Willowbrook State School
- Read the full conference agenda: www.ucp.org/2023cld

United Cerebral Palsy will host its second annual virtual Conference on Latinos with Disabilities, Oct. 17-19.

“While many of the topics to be addressed at this year’s conference will be of interest to the general public, the conference highlights the distinct ways—culturally, socially, economically, and even historically—that Latinos with disabilities, their families, and service providers are reshaping our communities and society at large,” said UCP President and CEO Armando Contreras.

The online conference will feature twelve panels and dozens of presenters over the course of the three-day event, which is open to the public. ASL and language translation services will be provided. To register, go www.ucp.org/2023cld.

The conference will include the release of the “2023 State of Latinos With Disabilities Report.”

Among the report’s highlights this year:

1 in 6, or nearly 8 million, Latino adults in the U.S. live with a disability.

The percentage of U.S. Latinos with a disability is lower as compared to non-Hispanic whites, but it’s often more difficult for Latinos to access disability services and treatments, according to Conference Coordinator James Garcia.

Latinos were among the hardest hit by the spread of COVID-19 and are expected to face some of the highest rates of “long-Covid” (which the CDC has now officially classified as a disability under SSI rules).

A significant proportion of U.S. Latinos with a disability face a “quadruple burden” based on their low-income, immigration status, ableism, and racial or ethnic discrimination.

“This conference was created to explore the intersection between the two largest minority groups in the country, people with disabilities and the nation’s fast-growing Latino population,” said Conference Coordinator James Garcia. “The goal of our event is to drive a fact-based public conversation that empowers Latinos with disabilities, many of whom are rarely at the table when it comes to decisions about the civil rights and health care needs of people with disabilities.”

General admission to the conference is $19; seniors or students, $12. Admission is free for all United Cerebral Palsy staff, board members, and volunteers. Financial need scholarships for free admission are also available for people with disabilities. Email jgarcia@ucp.org for the free admission promo code.

This conference is sponsored by United Cerebral Palsy, Waymo, UnidosUS Action Fund, and ANCOR

James Garcia
United Cerebral Palsy Association
+1 602-460-1374
email us here
