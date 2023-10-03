SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of China Evergrande Group EGRNF

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of China Evergrande Group (“Freedom” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: EGRNF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 18, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “How Beijing’s Debt Clampdown Shook the Foundation of a Real-Estate Colossus: China Evergrande’s looming collapse and its ripple effect on the economy will pose a test for the government’s campaign to keep housing affordable for the masses” which stated, among other things, that “[t]he party has ended. Years of aggressive borrowing have collided with Beijing's crackdown on debt, leaving [China Evergrande] on the brink of collapse.” On this news, Evergrande’s stock price fell $0.08 per share, or 18%, to close at $0.327 per share on September 20, 2021. Then, on September 28, 2023, Reuters published an article entitled “Evergrande says chairman under investigation over suspected ‘illegal crimes’”, which reported how trading in China Evergrande had been suspended after a report that its chairman had been placed under police watch. On this news, trading in Evergrande’s shares

