Dry Mortar Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 59.06 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.65%: Zion Market Research

According to Zion Market Research, the global dry mortar market size is projected to reach USD 59.06 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 38.05 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Dry Mortar Market By Industry (Non-Residential And Residential), By Application (Tile Adhesives, Waterproofing, Plaster, Grout, Render, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global dry mortar market size was valued at around USD 38.05 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 59.06 billion by 2030.”

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/dry-mortar-market



(Before you plan to buy, sample reports are a great option to examine our in-depth studies or reports)





Dry Mortar Market Overview:

Dry mortar is a combining substance with numerous construction and building industry applications. It is used to join masonry in the construction of walls. Dry mortar is comprised of multiple components that work in concert to create a strong bond between blocks, thereby ensuring the construction of a durable structure. Since the quality of the product has become a liability for dry mortar manufacturers, demand for dry mortar has increased dramatically over the past decade.

The material imparting rigidity is composed of cement, sand, hydrated lime, and limestone granules. However, additional components can be added to the dry mortar compound depending on the intended application. Dry mortar is applicable not only to masonry, but also to concrete blocks and tiles, which is one of the material's primary advantages. Among the extended applications of the material are plaster repair, exterior and interior stucco, infill, tile adhesive, and stucco repair. When dry mortar is mixed with water, it must be used within a brief period of time or it will be wasted.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 38.05 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 59.06 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.65% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Ardex Group, Saint-Gobain Weber, Dow, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Caparol, LafargeHolcim, Sika AG, Dryvit Systems, Mapei SpA, Quick-Mix Group, Knauf, BASF SE, Custom Building Products, Parex Group, Sakrete., and others. Segments Covered By Industry, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/dry-mortar-market



Key Insights from Primary Research

The dry mortar market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising infrastructure development projects

Based on industry segmentation, non-residential was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on application segmentation, plaster was the leading segment in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Dry Mortar Market: Growth Drivers

Rising infrastructure development projects to create higher demand in the market

The global dry mortar market is anticipated to expand due to the rising number of infrastructure development initiatives. Regional leaders are investing more in projects that not only provide improved living facilities for the general populace but also serve as a lucrative segment to attract foreign investments due to rising population and demand from the commercial world. These initiatives include, among other facilities, road and rail construction lines, new airports, production facilities, and commercial centers.

Dry Mortar Market: Restraints

Health concerns related to dry mortar inhalation could restrict market growth

In the absence of precautionary measures, dry mortar is not a health hazard; however, the dust that emerges from dried mortar can cause health problems. This factor is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global dry mortar market. Dust inhalation can cause mild to severe breathing difficulties and respiratory tract injury. Therefore, individuals operating with dry mortar should be equipped with masks and other tools that prevent inhalation of dry mortar dust. In addition to this, protracted exposure to the contents of dry mortar has been linked to cases of skin and eye irritation.

Browse the full “Dry Mortar Market By Industry (Non-Residential And Residential), By Application (Tile Adhesives, Waterproofing, Plaster, Grout, Render, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dry-mortar-market



Dry Mortar Market: Segmentation

The global dry mortar market is segmented based on industry, application, and region.

Based on industry, the global market segments are non-residential and residential. In 2022, the highest demand was observed in the non-residential segment mainly due to the massive extent of investments observed in the construction of commercial and infrastructural projects. The last few years have witnessed several investments in projects that cross regional boundaries.

Based on application, the dry mortar industry segments are adhesives, waterproofing, plaster, grout, render, and others. In 2022, the highest application of dry mortar was in the plaster segment followed by render. In the construction industry, plaster refers to the application of a protective coating on masonry to avoid damage from external environmental components.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the leading region and will continue the trend by 2030

Asia-Pacific currently dominates the global dry mortar market, with China and India being the largest contributors. The region is home to a vast network of suppliers of construction materials, particularly cement and dry mortar. China and India have the requisite manpower and large-scale production facilities to meet the rising demand for dry mortar. In addition to being essential suppliers to international clients, Asian nations have a high domestic demand for dry mortar because infrastructure development rates are increasing rapidly.

Request For Customization on This Report as Per Your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7652



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Dry Mortar market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Dry Mortar market include;

Ardex Group

Saint-Gobain Weber

Dow

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Caparol

LafargeHolcim

Sika AG

Dryvit Systems

Mapei SpA

Quick-Mix Group

Knauf

BASF SE

Custom Building Products

Parex Group

Sakrete

The global dry mortar market is segmented as follows:

[Segments]

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Dry Mortar Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/dry-mortar-market



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the Dry Mortar?

Which key factors will influence Dry Mortar market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the Dry Mortar market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the Dry Mortar market during 2023-2030?

Which region will contribute notably towards the Dry Mortar market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the Dry Mortar market growth?

What can be expected from the global Dry Mortar market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

DMU And LOCO Market By Type (Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) And LOCO), By End-User (Freight Trains And Passenger Trains), By Application (Mid-Distance Trips, Long-Distance Trips, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dmu-and-loco-market



Gear Hobbing Machine Market By Product (Horizontal Gear Hobbing Machines And Vertical Gear Hobbing Machines), By Application (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Defense & Military Equipment, Power Generation, Medical Device Manufacturing, Industrial Machine Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics & Appliances, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gear-hobbing-machine-market



Ultrasonic Welding Systems Market By Type (Plastic Ultrasonic Welder And Metal Ultrasonic Welder), By Application (Automotive, Electronics & Battery, Medical, Packaging, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ultrasonic-welding-systems-market



Friction Stir Welding (FSW) Machine Market By Equipment Type (Mobile Friction Stir Welding Equipment, Fixed Friction Stir Welding Equipment, And Other Equipment Types), By Application (Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Railway Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, And Others Applications), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/friction-stir-welding-fsw-machine-market



Heat Exchanger Market By Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Cooled, And Others), By End-User Industry (Chemical, Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food & Beverage, Power Generation, And Others), By Application (Heating, Cooling, And Heat Recovery), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/heat-exchangers-market



Tamping Machine Market By Product Type (Track Tamping Machines, Points & Crossing Tamping Machines, And Multi-Purpose Tamping Machines), By Application (New Railway Lines Construction And Track Maintenance), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Emerging Trends, Demand, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/tamping-machine-market



About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge | Zion Market Research

USA: +1 3479038971 | +1 7187054574

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

