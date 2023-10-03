Virtru Releases Data Security Integration for Zendesk

Virtru Secure Share now offers a direct integration with Zendesk, which will allow users to protect the data flowing in and out of the app without disrupting existing workflows

WASHINGTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , the global leader in data-centric security and privacy, today announced the expansion of its encrypted file-sharing platform, Virtru Secure Share , into Zendesk, with a direct integration that allows organizations to protect the data flowing in and out of Zendesk, without disrupting existing workflows. These integrations are available for purchase from Virtru and via the Zendesk app marketplace.



Virtru Secure Share provides military-grade encryption and best-in-class user experiences for Zendesk users. The integration is especially powerful for customer support teams who need to exchange sensitive information with customers and partners as part of the client onboarding and support process.

“Secure Share fits right into our Zendesk workflow, without friction,” said Jill Emerson, system administrator and member for Team Rehabilitation Physical Therapy. “We’re in healthcare, and to have that level of advanced data protection in Zendesk, without having to think about it, is priceless. Between Virtru’s email security and the Virtru Secure Share integration for Zendesk, our most common and highest-volume collaboration workflows can remain secure. Secure Share helps us strike a balance between security and usability, so we can protect our patients’ data and deliver a positive experience at the same time.”

By leveraging Virtru’s easy-to-use secure file sharing capabilities directly within the popular business applications they already use, customer service representatives can quickly and effectively serve customers while maintaining support for regulatory compliance obligations.

With Virtru Secure Share, users can easily exchange encrypted files up to 15GB with their customers without ever leaving Zendesk. This creates a secure channel for customers to submit confidential information directly into Zendesk, encrypted and automatically linked to their ticket or case. Both employees and customers maintain control over their own data — with the ability to revoke access at any time — so information can flow freely, helping customer service representatives resolve customer issues faster and deliver superior service, without compromising security.

“With this new Secure Share integration, Zendesk users can now securely send and receive encrypted files with individuals both inside and outside of their organization without compromising efficiency or the user experience,” said John Ackerly, co-founder and CEO, Virtru. “This is particularly vital for instances when sensitive data needs to be shared to get work done, and it should give businesses greater peace of mind that their employees and customers will remain in complete control of their data at all times.”

This integration is available for all existing and new Virtru Secure Share customers. To learn more, contact Virtru to schedule a demo.

About Virtru

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control, everywhere it’s stored and shared. Virtru is trusted by more than 8,000 global customers to power their Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments and SaaS applications.

