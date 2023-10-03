PMMC Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, PMMC has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its contract management (Contract PRO) and its patient estimation solution (Estimator PRO) products within its revenue cycle management platform.

Driven by advanced analytics, PMMC’s Contract PRO solution continues to empower hospitals and health systems, enabling them to adeptly manage accounts receivable, optimizing reimbursement from third-party payers, and pinpoint trends of underpayment and denials. These insights further facilitate the ability to model and strategize forthcoming contract terms effectively.

PMMC’s Estimator PRO leverages this data to compute accurate out-of-pocket cost estimates for patients, all conveniently accessible online. This not only enhances patient engagement but also improves upfront collections while adapting to the evolving standards of the CMS price transparency requirements.

“We are extremely honored to attain HFMA Peer Review recognition 10 years and running for both our Contract PRO and Estimator PRO products. We are grateful to our clients who provide us the opportunity to consistently innovate our revenue cycle platform to meet their needs,” said Robby Shaul, PMMC President. “We remain committed to consistently delivering value and quantifiable returns on investment to our over 550 hospital clients nationwide. The reaffirmation through the HFMA Peer Review further underlines the significance of the value we provide.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We are pleased to have PMMC achieve the HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” said HFMA Senior Vice President Professional Practice Richard L. Gundling, FHFMA, CMA. “The review process is built around an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality and value.”

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 103,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About PMMC

PMMC provides high-value revenue cycle software and services to improve the financial performance of healthcare providers so they have more resources to devote to patient care.

PMMC enables revenue strategies for hospitals and health systems with the industry’s most integrated and accurate revenue cycle management platform – helping hospitals identify denials and underpayments, negotiate better payer contracts, optimize charges, and increase price transparency.

Clients see, on average, a 10 to 1 return on investment.

