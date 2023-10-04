Recom Technologies Launches UK Solar PV Operations

Jon Camp, MD, Recom Technologies UK Recom UK will exhibit at Solar & Storage Live

Internationally renowned European solar manufacturer Recom Technologies has launched its range of solar PV in the United Kingdom as Recom Technologies UK.

The growth of the solar market is increasingly attractive to investors, and we are ideally placed to support investors of large-scale projects.” — Jon Camp, Managing Director, Recom UK

CHELMSFORD, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, October 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally renowned European solar manufacturer Recom Technologies has launched its range of solar PV in the United Kingdom as Recom Technologies UK.According to MCS (the Microgeneration Certification Scheme), solar panel installations increased by 114% in Q1 2023, from the same period in 2022. With demand set to continue to a predicted 17% in Q2 2023 according to the certification body.Currently, the majority of solar PV installed in the UK comes from Chinese manufacturers, with around 80% of all solar panels and materials produced in China, despite solar tariffs imposed in 2018 and 2022. Launching its Black Tiger range in June, hailed as the highest-performing panel on the global solar market, the France-based manufacturer is looking to the UK for growth.Managing Director of Recom UK Jon Camp said, “There is a huge opportunity for solar installations in the UK, and we want to support the supply of high-quality, EU-manufactured products. At any given time we keep 25mw of stock of PV solutions in Rotterdam which ready to be shipped, which allows us to supply solar solutions to anywhere in the UK with a short turnaround time.’Mr Camp, who has previously led major environmental innovation projects in the global petrochemical sector also has an eye on the commercial and solar farms market. “Recom is the only Bloomberg Tier One accredited solar PV manufacturer in Europe,” Camp explains. “The growth of the solar market is increasingly attractive to investors, and we are ideally placed to support investors of large-scale projects.”As part of the UK launch, Recom UK has planned a series of keynote speaker sessions and is a main exhibitor and sponsor at Solar & Storage Live 2023 in October where Recom will be showcasing its market-leading range of PV Modules and renewable energy solutions.Camp continues, "Since we launched our UK operations, we have been pleasantly surprised by how many inbound enquiries we have received from wholesalers, investors, and installers looking for high-performance European sourced solar panels."The solar PV market in the UK is set to continue to grow at pace. We are investing in UK-based storage and logistics to be able to supply the demand with a faster turnaround. We are listening to the market and working hard to support our growing customer base in the UK.’"About Recom TechnologiesRECOM Technologies (founded 2007) is the only Bloomberg Tier 1 PV module manufacturer in Europe with above 2,1GW annual production capacity and sales of over 3GW solar modules in 100 countries. With all products designed and engineered in Europe and a R&D partnership with the National Institute for Solar Energy, Recom Technologies manufacturers and supplies top tier products including PV modules, cells, inverters, and EV chargers. Each product created is meticulously designed and engineered in Europe, incorporating cutting-edge technologies that differentiate themselves from other brands available in the market.Jon Camp is managing director of Recom Technologies UK, founded in 2023 with its headquarters in Essex. His extensive experience in global R&D environmental projects, includes the successful delivery of two successful multi-million-euro Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation programmes. Jon was awarded the Energy Industry Council (EIC) Transformation Award Winner (2020) Institute of Directors (IoD) East of England Director of the Year; IoD International Director of the Year; Hydrocarbon Processing Executive of the Year runner-up (2019)

Recom Technologies UK Bloomberg Tier One Solar PV Manufacturer