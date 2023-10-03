Duty-Free Retailing Market is Expected to Reach $94.2 Billion by 2031, At a Booming 10.6% Growth Rate During 2021-2031

Duty-Free Retailing Market

The airports sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years

The duty-free retailing industry is gaining huge popularity owing to the rapid increase in the number of air passengers across the world. ” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐭𝐲-𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟑.𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟗𝟒.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Duty-Free Retailing Market by Product Type, by Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Globally the number of travelers across the world are increasing rapidly owing to rise in number of airport visitors. This is majorly owing to rise in the number of domestic and international travelers. The number of inbound and outgoing travelers is increasing significantly owing to rise in the number of airports visitors globally. Sports travel, business meetings have led to an increase in the number of travelers. For instance, UEFA Euro, UEFA Champions League, Summer Olympic games, and Premier Leagues are some of the key events that have attracted large number of travelers. Such sports events organized by several countries have led to an increase in the number of tourists and visitors. Owing to the same, the demand for duty-free retailing products across airports such as branded items, perfumes have observed significant growth.

Some of the leading countries that have reported large-number of tourists include All the major European & Asian countries namely Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and others have attracted large number of visitors from across the world. These factors have largely contributed towards duty-free retailing market sales.

However, duty-free shops are very responsive to international exchange rates. They are impacted by changes in the global market even though they operate in various nations and frequently trade in a variety of currencies, including the exchange rates for the Euro, Dollar, and British Pound. These currencies are converted using the current day's exchange rate. Depending on the changing exchange rate, duty-free retail firms, notably retail chains that sell luxury products, may be favorably or adversely impacted by currency exchange rates in the worldwide market. Growth in disposable incomes worldwide, majorly in the Asia-Pacific region is likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the duty-free retailing market during the forecast period. Duty-free shoppers in the Asia-Pacific region increasingly use digital platforms to facilitate their purchases.

The global duty-free retailing market share is segmented based on product type, sales channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into perfume & cosmetics, electronics, wine & spirits, food, confectionery & catering, tobacco, luxury goods and others. By sales channel, it is classified into airport, cruise liners, railway stations, border and down-town & hotel shop. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global duty-free retailing market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and duty-free retailing market forecast trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market. The complete qualitative and quantitative duty-free retailing market analysis is provided in the report.

The key players profiled in the duty-free retailing market report include 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐲-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐬, 𝐒𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐒𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐄 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐘-𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄, 𝐀𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐃𝐮𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐲-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞, 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐲-𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐋𝐎𝐓𝐓𝐄 𝐇𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐋., 𝐃𝐔𝐅𝐑𝐘 𝐀𝐆, 𝐇𝐘𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐈 𝐃𝐄𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐄 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐘-𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄, 𝐋𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝è𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐕𝐌𝐇.

