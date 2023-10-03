Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market Size Poised for 21.21% CAGR Growth En Route to Surpassing USD 12.89 Billion by 2030

[184+ Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 2.767 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 12.89 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 21.21% between 2023 and 2030.

Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)) By Connectivity Standards (FlexRay, Ethernet, Radio Frequency (RF), Controller Area Network (CAN), Local Interconnect Network (LIN), Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)) By Application (Powertrain, Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Infotainment): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2023-2030

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.767 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 12.89 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21.21% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Report Overview:

Although Ethernet was not widely employed in the automotive industry until recent decades, it is a well-established technology with a nearly three-decade track record in the broader networking realm. Originating in the 1970s, it has evolved into the global standard for contemporary computer networking. During its inception, various network interfaces and security frameworks were developed, demonstrating their adaptability to the intricate demands of cybersecurity and automotive networking.

In addition to Controller Area Network (CAN) and FlexRay, the automotive sector has identified Ethernet as a promising solution for next-generation in-vehicle networking. Ethernet, an IEEE standard commonly utilized in personal and commercial domains, promises to introduce numerous enhancements to in-vehicle network design and operation. It enables substantial reuse of components, software, and tools. Ethernet is engineered to facilitate high-speed communication within vehicles, encompassing subsystems like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), multimedia, navigation and positioning, as well as connectivity systems.

In the context of hybrid (HEV) or electric vehicles (EVs), Ethernet plays a pivotal role in the communication architecture, enabling connectivity between vehicle electronics and the Internet as part of a standard Internet of Things (IoT) application. By incorporating Ethernet into vehicle connectivity, a significant volume of data exchange between the vehicle and the external world can be efficiently managed. Ethernet serves as an enabling technology for implementing advanced features in the automotive sector. However, it necessitates further optimization in terms of functionality, cost-effectiveness, capacity, and electrical robustness to achieve widespread adoption in the industry.

For Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) to function effectively, they require an array of networking features, including cameras, LiDAR, and traffic signal recognition. These sensors, enabling vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication encompassing vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) or V2I+I connectivity, are essential for AV success. The need for greater bandwidth is thus expected to surge. Ethernet, initially designed to satisfy this demand and currently offering speeds of up to 100 Mb/s, is poised to reach even higher speeds. The IEEE802.3 Ethernet Working Group, responsible for Automotive Ethernet, is actively developing a significantly faster multi-gig standard for the future.

Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST), primarily utilized for media systems and infotainment, presents itself as a competitor. MOST provides speeds ranging from 100 to 150 Mb/s. However, it has faced limitations due to proprietary licensing, restricted hardware accessibility, and reliance on cumbersome coaxial cables or easily degraded optical fiber.

Ethernet holds greater promise for the future. Engineered for high bandwidth, it is accessible through a variety of potential providers and offers enhanced scalability through switching networking. Utilizing single unshielded twisted-pair (UTP) cabling, it presents a cost-effective and lightweight solution. Broadcom, the company behind the implementation of the new automotive standard, BroadR-Reach, reports that it can reduce cable weight by 30% and connectivity costs by 80%.

Global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market: Growth Dynamics

The growth analysis of the Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market reveals several key trends and factors driving its expansion:

Increasing Vehicle Connectivity: One of the primary drivers of growth in the Next Generation IVN market is the growing demand for connected vehicles. Modern cars are becoming increasingly connected, requiring advanced in-vehicle networking solutions to support features such as infotainment systems, navigation, telematics, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Rising Demand for Autonomous Vehicles: The development and adoption of autonomous vehicles are further fueling the growth of the IVN market. Autonomous vehicles rely on extensive networking capabilities to enable communication between various sensors, cameras, LiDAR systems, and control units. This demand for robust and high-speed networking solutions is expected to drive market growth. Data-Intensive Applications: The proliferation of data-intensive applications in vehicles, such as high-definition streaming, cloud-based services, and over-the-air updates, necessitates faster and more reliable in-vehicle networks. Next Generation IVN solutions provide the necessary bandwidth and low latency required for these applications. Advanced Connectivity Standards: The emergence of advanced connectivity standards like Ethernet in the automotive industry is reshaping in-vehicle networking. Ethernet offers high data transfer rates, reliability, and scalability, making it a preferred choice for next-generation IVN architectures. Growing Focus on Vehicle Safety: Safety remains a top priority in the automotive sector. Next Generation IVN solutions enable enhanced safety features such as real-time collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication. The increasing emphasis on safety standards and regulations is expected to drive the adoption of advanced IVN technologies. Shift Toward Electric Vehicles: The transition toward electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) requires sophisticated networking solutions to manage battery systems, power distribution, and charging infrastructure efficiently. This transition contributes to the demand for Next Generation IVN. Global Expansion of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure: The global expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure necessitates robust networking solutions to support EV communication with charging stations and grid management systems. Market Players and Investments: Major automotive and technology companies are actively investing in the development and deployment of Next Generation IVN technologies. These investments contribute to the growth and innovation within the market. Environmental Concerns: Increasing environmental concerns and government initiatives to reduce emissions are driving the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, further boosting the IVN market. Integration of IoT: The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) into vehicles for improved connectivity, data analytics, and predictive maintenance is another factor propelling the growth of the Next Generation IVN market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.767 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 12.89 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 21.21% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Acome, Agilent Technologies, Aricent Inc, AISIN AW Co Ltd, Broadcom, Analog Devices, Bosch, Freescale, Daimler AG, Harman, Renault SA, NXP, Renesas, Wurth Elektronik, Visteon, and Yazaki Corporation among others. Key Segment By Type, By Segment, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options







Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The segmentation analysis of the Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market involves categorizing the market into distinct segments based on various criteria. These segments help in understanding the market dynamics, target audiences, and specific areas of growth. Here are key segments typically considered in the analysis of the Next Generation IVN market:

Type of Network: Ethernet : This segment includes the use of Ethernet-based networking solutions in vehicles. Ethernet is becoming increasingly popular due to its high-speed data transfer capabilities and reliability.

: This segment includes the use of Ethernet-based networking solutions in vehicles. Ethernet is becoming increasingly popular due to its high-speed data transfer capabilities and reliability. Controller Area Network (CAN) : CAN is a widely used in-vehicle networking protocol, especially in legacy systems.

: CAN is a widely used in-vehicle networking protocol, especially in legacy systems. FlexRay: FlexRay is another networking protocol used for high-speed communication in vehicles. Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles : This segment includes cars, SUVs, and other passenger vehicles.

: This segment includes cars, SUVs, and other passenger vehicles. Commercial Vehicles : It includes trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles.

: It includes trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. Electric Vehicles (EVs): This segment focuses on in-vehicle networking solutions specific to electric vehicles, which have unique networking requirements for battery management and charging. Component: Electronic Control Units (ECUs) : ECUs are critical components in IVN systems, responsible for controlling various vehicle functions.

: ECUs are critical components in IVN systems, responsible for controlling various vehicle functions. Sensors : This segment includes sensors such as LiDAR, radar, and cameras, which require networking for data communication.

: This segment includes sensors such as LiDAR, radar, and cameras, which require networking for data communication. Connectors : Connectors and cabling play a crucial role in IVN, ensuring reliable data transmission.

: Connectors and cabling play a crucial role in IVN, ensuring reliable data transmission. Switches: Network switches are essential for routing data within the vehicle's network. Application: Infotainment and Multimedia : This segment covers networking solutions that enable infotainment systems, audio-video streaming, and multimedia services.

: This segment covers networking solutions that enable infotainment systems, audio-video streaming, and multimedia services. Telematics and Connectivity : Includes applications related to vehicle connectivity, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air updates.

: Includes applications related to vehicle connectivity, remote diagnostics, and over-the-air updates. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) : ADAS relies on IVN for communication between sensors, cameras, and control units.

: ADAS relies on IVN for communication between sensors, cameras, and control units. Navigation and Positioning : Networking for GPS and navigation systems.

: Networking for GPS and navigation systems. Safety and Collision Avoidance: In-vehicle networking is crucial for real-time safety features such as collision avoidance systems. Communication Standard: Ethernet : Different Ethernet standards, such as 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1, may be considered in this segment.

: Different Ethernet standards, such as 100BASE-T1 and 1000BASE-T1, may be considered in this segment. CAN (Controller Area Network) : Variants like CAN-FD (Flexible Data Rate) can be included.

: Variants like CAN-FD (Flexible Data Rate) can be included. FlexRay: Different versions of the FlexRay standard, if applicable. Region: North America : Including the United States and Canada.

: Including the United States and Canada. Europe : Including major automotive markets like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

: Including major automotive markets like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Asia-Pacific : Encompassing countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which are significant in the automotive industry.

: Encompassing countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, which are significant in the automotive industry. Rest of the World: Covering other regions where IVN adoption may vary. Electric Vehicle (EV) Specific: Charging Infrastructure : Focusing on networking solutions related to EV charging stations and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) communication.

: Focusing on networking solutions related to EV charging stations and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) communication. Battery Management: Networking for efficient battery management and monitoring in electric vehicles. Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Specific: Sensor Networking : Segmentation related to networking for sensors like LiDAR, radar, and cameras in autonomous vehicles.

: Segmentation related to networking for sensors like LiDAR, radar, and cameras in autonomous vehicles. Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication: Includes networking for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication in AVs.

The global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market is segmented as follows:

Vehicle Type Segment Analysis

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Connectivity Standards Segment Analysis

FlexRay

Ethernet

Radio Frequency (RF)

(RF) Controller Area Network (CAN)

Local Interconnect Network (LIN)

Media Oriented Systems Transport (MOST)

Application Segment Analysis

Powertrain

Safety

Body Electronics

Chassis

Infotainment

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market include -

Acome

Agilent Technologies

Aricent Inc

AISIN AW Co Ltd

Broadcom

Analog Devices

Bosch

Freescale

Daimler AG

Harman

Renault SA

NXP

Renesas

Wurth Elektronik

Visteon

Yazaki Corporation among others

Key Insights from Primary Research:

In-depth analysis of global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market size in US$ Million and CAGR % for the forecast period (2022–2030) with 2021 as the base year.

Examination of potential revenue opportunities across various market segments and elucidation of attractive investment proposition matrices.

Provision of key insights into market drivers, constraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies employed by leading market players.

Profiling of leading players in the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market based on diverse parameters, including company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capitalization, key developments, strategies, and future plans.

Inclusion of prominent companies in this study such as Acome, Aricent Inc, Agilent Technologies, AISIN AW Co Ltd, Analog Devices, Broadcom, Bosch, Daimler AG, Freescale, Harman, NXP, Renault SA, Renesas, Visteon, Wurth Elektronik, Yazaki Corporation, and others.

Insights derived from this report enable marketers and company leadership to make well-informed decisions regarding future product launches, product enhancements, market expansion, and marketing strategies.

Catering to various stakeholders in the industry, including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, newcomers, and value-added resellers, the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market report provides valuable information.

Stakeholders can streamline their decision-making processes by utilizing diverse strategy matrices employed in the analysis of the global Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) market.

Regional Analysis:

In recent years, the automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has undergone a remarkable transformation, driven by technological advancements, positive economic expansion, and stable socio-political conditions. APAC has emerged as a significant global player in vehicle manufacturing and sales. The presence of a vast customer base in developing economies like China, India, and Malaysia has been a driving force behind the automotive sector's growth. Notably, per capita income has been on the rise in both China and India, creating substantial opportunities for revenue generation among APAC's automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). These OEMs are increasingly focusing on safety and security features to enhance the customer experience. These factors collectively contribute to the expected growth of the Automotive Ethernet or Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking market in the foreseeable future.

Regional Analysis on Next Generation In-Vehicle Networking (IVN) Market:

North America: Robust automotive industry and technological advancements drive the IVN market.

Presence of key players and substantial investments in research and development.

Stringent safety and emission regulations promote the adoption of IVN technologies. Europe: High demand for premium and luxury vehicles fuels IVN market growth.

Strong focus on automotive safety and connectivity.

Expanding electric vehicle (EV) market contributes to IVN integration for EV communication. Asia-Pacific: Rapidly growing automotive industry, especially in emerging economies.

Increasing consumer preference for connected vehicles and advanced features.

Government initiatives promoting electric and autonomous vehicles drive IVN adoption. Latin America: Steady growth in the automotive sector with a rising middle-class population.

Emerging markets present opportunities for IVN market expansion.

Emphasis on reducing road accidents and improving vehicle connectivity. Middle East and Africa: Gradual adoption of IVN technologies driven by infrastructure development.

Focus on enhancing transportation systems and smart cities.

Potential for IVN growth with increased automotive sales and urbanization. Global Outlook: Increasing demand for connected and autonomous vehicles globally.

Advancements in 5G technology and IoT drive IVN market expansion.

Collaboration between automotive manufacturers and technology companies accelerates innovation.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, NXP, a semiconductor company, introduced the S32G vehicle integration platform, designed to tackle the real-time and application development complexities associated with advancing software-defined vehicles through the utilization of S32G vehicle network processors.

