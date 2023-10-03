Heavy-Duty Apron Feeder Market worth $1,332.04 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Heavy-Duty Apron Feeder Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.

According to The Insight Partners, " Heavy-Duty Apron Feeder Market Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Installation Type (Horizontal and Tilted), Application (Aggregates, Coal, Concrete, Mining, and Others), and Geography," the market was valued at US$ 786.86 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,332.04 million by 2030; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030.





Every industrial application comes with unique material handling requirements, and standard off-the-shelf apron feeders may not always fully meet the specific needs of certain industries. As a result, industries may seek tailor-made apron feeder solutions to optimize their material handling processes. Industries with unique material properties or handling constraints can benefit from apron feeders that are specifically engineered to handle these materials or conditions effectively. Offering specialized and custom-designed apron feeders provides a competitive advantage to the manufacturers. By understanding the specific needs of industries and collaborating closely with customers, manufacturers can develop innovative and efficient solutions that cater to their clients' precise material handling challenges. Furthermore, the ability to offer customizations helps manufacturers build strong and lasting relationships with their clients. It also positions them as trusted partners in the material handling industry, capable of delivering tailored solutions that address the unique needs of various industrial sectors. Hence, the demand for customized and specialized apron feeders is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity for manufacturers in the material handling industry.

The global heavy-duty apron feeder market share is segmented based on installation type, application, and geography. Based on installation type, the global heavy-duty apron feeder market is bifurcated into horizontal heavy duty apron feeders and tilted heavy duty apron feeders. Based on application, the global heavy-duty apron feeder market share is segmented into aggregates, coal, concrete, crushing, feeding, mining, and others. By geography, the global heavy-duty apron feeder market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Global Heavy-Duty Apron Feeder Market Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 786.86 Million in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1,332.04 Million by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Offering, Type, End-User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Heavy-Duty Apron Feeder Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

FLSmidth; MEKA; Metso Outotec Corporation; McLanahan; Sandvik AB; TAKRAF GmbH; Terex Corporation; Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG; and Williams Patent Crusher and Pulverizer Co., Inc. are among the key heavy-duty apron feeder market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important heavy-duty apron feeder market players have been studied and analyzed during the study to get a holistic view of the heavy-duty apron feeder market and its ecosystem.

In June 2023, Metso received orders for apron feeders, associated services, and spare parts to support a mining customer project in the Americas. The orders included an apron feeder package of Metso's AF18 apron feeder, one of the largest feeders ever created by the company; they were worth ~US$ 28.6 million (EUR 20 million).

In May 2022, McLanahan finished the construction of its largest apron feeder. The feeder, which will be used to measure phosphate ore from rail wagons to a conveyor, is 60' (18.2 m) long, 24' (7.3 m) wide, and 16' (4.9 m) height overall, and weighs ~365,000 pounds (288,031 kg).





Heavy-Duty Apron Feeder Market Analysis: Application Overview

Based on application, the heavy-duty apron feeder market is segmented into aggregates, concrete/cement, crushing, mining, and others.

Mining environments can be harsh due to extreme temperatures, dust, and abrasive materials. Heavy duty apron feeders are built with robust materials to withstand such challenging conditions and maintain reliable operation. Apron feeders can be integrated with conveyor systems in mining operations to ensure a continuous and controlled material flow along the conveyor belts. Heavy duty apron feeders are used to handle various types of ores and minerals, including iron ore, copper ore, gold ore, and other valuable minerals. As demand for minerals, metals, and other raw materials continues to grow, mining activities are also expanding across the globe. Thus, the demand for efficient material handling equipment, such as heavy duty apron feeders, is increasing to support these mining operations which lead to heavy-duty apron feeder market growth.

Italy holds significant value for US exporters due to its robust construction landscape. According to the National Association of Building Contractors (ANCE), 2021 witnessed a remarkable surge of 16.4% in construction investments compared to 2020, amounting to approximately US$ 172.18 billion. While ANCE anticipated a modest 0.5% growth in the construction industry of Italy for 2022, the sector's growth remained constant. Also, 2021 witnessed a 12% rise in investment for new housing construction, an 11.6% increase in nonresidential building projects, and a 15% rise in public works and civil engineering endeavors. The increase in construction investments is creating a demand for efficient material handling solutions, such as heavy duty apron feeders. From facilitating the seamless movement of construction materials in infrastructure projects to aiding the construction of new housing developments and nonresidential structures, the adaptability of heavy duty apron feeders aligns with the diverse construction requirements across the country. The construction sector creates an ideal platform for heavy duty apron feeder manufacturers and suppliers to offer essential solutions for optimized material handling, thus elevating productivity and driving the heavy-duty apron feeder market growth.





