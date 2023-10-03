Mitratech Unveils PlatoBI: Holistic Analytics Platform in Partnership with Snowflake and AWS

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a leading global provider of legal, compliance, and HR software, today announces the launch of PlatoBI, Powered by Snowflake . PlatoBI is a unified analytics repository designed to enable inter- and cross-product analysis across the company’s solutions portfolio. Partners involved in the project include Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, and advanced business intelligence platform, QuickSight by Amazon Web Services.



“We are committed to empowering our customers to seamlessly navigate and leverage the full spectrum of analytics and intel that is captured through product use," said Mitratech CEO, Mike Williams. “We have the unique opportunity to develop new avenues for cross-product and cross-departmental analytics, and do so in a way that is entirely user-centric and intuitive. Extracting and coalescing insights across a portfolio of our size spanning legal, risk & compliance, and human resources will unlock tremendous value for our customers and elevate their decision-making capabilities.”

The first application of PlatoBI will be released in Mitratech’s Managed Bill Review solution, enabling clients to independently access insights through a new Analytics Portal and a variety of dynamic dashboards. Meanwhile, future iterations of the platform will continue leveraging the latest in AI advancements, considering ChatGPT-like features to make querying data conversational and on-demand.

“We look forward to supporting PlatoBI, Powered by Snowflake, to democratize data and securely offer a full spectrum of analytics unique to every user,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake.

“We consider this level of ‘BI’ to really stand for ‘business innovation.’ Delivering analytics that cut across numerous product lines and verticals at Mitratech is a valuable first step,” said Williams. “Then making it easily accessible and flexible through partnerships and AI technology development really takes it to that next level. The future is having a rapidly-responsive central repository for multi-product analyses. PlatoBI will serve as that single source of organizational truth for better collaboration, enhanced visibility, and superior business outcomes.”

Industry leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. With the Powered by Snowflake program, builders get access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud. To learn more about the Powered by Snowflake program and how organizations are building on Snowflake, click here .

