Syncfusion Releases Essential Studio 2023 Volume 3, Enhancing Cross-Platform Development

Delivers new .NET MAUI controls, updates for Flutter, and a bevy of Blazor improvements

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc., the enterprise technology partner of choice, announces the release of Essential Studio 2023 Volume 3. The update delivers nine new controls for .NET MAUI, a Shimmer control for WinUI, new chart types for JavaScript, and much morea long list of enhancements for Blazor.

“Our .NET MAUI updates continue to meet developers’ demands for the best controls with which to build cross-platform mobile and desktop apps,” said Syncfusion CEO Daniel Jebaraj. “Volume 3 delivers more responsive, interactive UI components that exemplify the high performance and extensibility MAUI is built on. This release also adds major updates to every platform, with a special focus on the Blazor platform.”

.NET MAUI

The 2023 Volume 3 release introduces the following .NET MAUI controls:

Button

Check Box

Date Picker

Date Time Picker

Picker

Radio Button

Segmented Control

Time Picker

Tree View



In addition to these new controls, the Accordion, Chips, Expander, Numeric Entry, and PDF Viewer controls for .NET MAUI are promoted to production-ready status. The MAUI PDF Viewer also boasts a new set of powerful annotation tools.

WinUI

The WinUI collection receives a new Shimmer control that indicates to users when content is loading or processing in the background, improving an app’s responsiveness. The Ribbon control for WinUI also receives improvements to enhance the user experience further. It supports a new quick-access toolbar for rendering commonly used actions outside the Ribbon and screen tips that provide information about each Ribbon item when it’s hovered over.

Blazor and Web

The Charts control for all JavaScript-based platforms now boasts a cylindrical chart type to provide a unique aesthetic to viewers. In addition, on-demand loading is now supported in the Scheduler and Gantt Chart components, allowing developers to better handle scenarios with limited resources. Blazor developers can enjoy many enhancements for major controls like the DataGrid, PDF Viewer, Image Editor, and Scheduler.

For more on the new controls and enhancements, see the What’s New page or read the announcement blog post. Current users can download the 2023 Volume 3 release from the Announcements forum.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

Contact: Brittany Kearns

Phone: 571-271-7211

Email: brittany@crossroadsb2b.com