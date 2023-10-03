Flying Car Market : Mode of Operation, End Use and Seating Capacity | Global Opportunity Analysis By 2035

Flying Car Market by Mode of Operation, End Use, and Seating Capacity : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Flying car Market by Mode of Transportation, End Use, and Seating Capacity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025–2035,” the global flying car market was valued at $0.21 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $3.80 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 34.1%.

Europe is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. is expected to lead the global flying car market share in 2025, and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the rapid expansion of the automotive industry and consistent changes in urban mobility outlook.

Technological and infrastructural challenges associated with the flying car development and high costs associated with the development of flying cars system and supporting technology are the crucial factors that are expected to impact the growth of the flying car market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the dominating position in the global market owing to increase in product development activities by the regional players such as Klein Vision S. R. O. and AeroMobil, In addition, increase in funds by governments and investors for business development propels the growth of the segment. Commercial & professional commute segment is expected to hold dominating position in 2025, owing to the increase in initiatives of commercial service providers such as Uber. Uber is entering into partnership with market players for the development of the commercial flying car solution, however, personal commute segment is anticipated to witness leading growth over the forecast period. Proactive government initiatives toward the development of flying car and advancements in flying car technologies are expected to supplement the flying car market, thereby providing a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the flying car market industry during the forecast period.

Key Findings Of The Study

By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the commercial & professional commute segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share.

Depending on seating capacity, the more than six passenger capacity segment is projected to dominate the global market.

Europe is expected to be the global leader in the flying car market, in terms of market share.

The key players profiled in the report are AeroMobil, Airbus S.A.S., Hyundai Motor Company, Klein Vision s. r. o., Lilium, PAL-V N.V., Samson Motors, Inc., Terrafugia, The Boeing Company, and Volocopter GmbH.

