The Legacy Lab Unveils Its Inaugural The Legacy Makers Radar, Spotlighting Brands Working On Building A Better Tomorrow, Today

Blueland, Good American, FIGS, SKIMS And Twitch Are Among Brands Named

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legacy Lab, Team One's award-winning brand consultancy, launched its inaugural The Legacy Makers Radar list today, highlighting ten trailblazing brands that consumers expect to have a long-term positive impact on people and the planet.



Some of the inspirational and irreplaceable brands on The Legacy Makers Radar include the North Shore Exchange, which is working to help alleviate the trauma of local poverty in Chicagoland through donating profits from the resale of luxury goods; AMI COLÉ, which is creating unique cosmetics solutions for a previously ignored group of people with melanin-rich complexions; and Good American, which is leading the charge for body inclusivity in fashion.

The full list of ambitious, up-and-coming brands includes:

1. North Shore Exchange

2. Blueland

3. Lo & Sons

4. Me & the Bees Lemonade

5. AMI COLÉ

6. Good American

7. FIGS

8. SKIMS

9. Discord

10. Twitch

"These mission-driven disruptors are laying the groundwork for building tomorrow's legacies," said Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and founder of The Legacy Lab. “Our goal with The Legacy Makers Radar is to shine a light on those brands that are building a better tomorrow, today,” said Miller. “These ten Radar brands represent the dawn of a new era of conscious business leadership.”

The brands on this inaugural The Legacy Makers Radar list represent a small subset of the large and ever-expanding galaxy of brands that The Legacy Lab is now tracking. The groups’ foundational list of 645 brands was nominated by students and faculty from 100 of America's top business schools. And, with quantitative responses already collected from 20,000 consumers, this means they now have a massive database to query for brand owners who are operating in practically every category.

To learn more about The Legacy Lab’s research into modern Legacy brands, visit: https://www.teamone-usa.com/the-legacy-lab

ABOUT THE LEGACY LAB

Launched in 2012, The Legacy Lab is a Los Angeles-based think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world. It focuses on ambitious leaders—remarkable individuals who have succeeded in making their brands enduringly unique, inspiring and influential—even as the times, technology and competition change around them. The Legacy Lab includes The Legacy Lab Consultancy, which helps brands build legacies with the understanding that premium brands endure over time and have lasting value, as well as The Legacy Lab Foundation—a nonprofit created to invest in leaders and organizations aiming to make a durable difference in the world. The Legacy Lab is an enterprise of Team One. For more information, visit here and follow all the latest updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT TEAM ONE

Team One is Publicis Groupe’s fully integrated media, digital and communications agency united to help premium brands achieve their greatest aspirations in the modern media landscape. With 450 employees, Team One has six North American offices, including its Los Angeles headquarters, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Boise. Team One clients include Lexus and the Lexus Dealer Association, Marriott International, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Barclays Bank, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, KB Home, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Informa Markets, Simplot, and Cathay Pacific Airlines. Team One continues to be recognized for its industry-leading work and unique culture that encourages innovation at all levels. To learn more about the agency’s work, team, and innovation ethos, visit TeamOne-USA.com.

