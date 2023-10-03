Farmers Market Nutrition Program Seeks Input for Electronic-Benefits

October 3, 2023

Photo by Edwin Remsberg

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 03, 2023)- The Maryland Department of Agriculture is seeking input from farmers and Farmers Markets in its plans to create an electronic platform for the Farmers Market Nutrition Program in 2024. Input for the program is open to all Maryland farmers and Farmers Markets participating in the program via a survey created by the department.

“We are moving forward with modernization of the Farmers Market Nutrition Program in 2024,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The department understands that this will be a significant change for farmers markets, farmers, WIC and senior agencies and benefits users, and the goal is to reach as many beneficiaries as possible for input as the new platform is developed and implemented. We have a strong team at the Maryland Department of Agriculture who will be working on this initiative to improve the program and provide greater service to Maryland residents.”

The Farmers Market Nutrition Program is a federally funded supplemental nutrition program that connects low income seniors and women who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have children under five, to approved farmers at farmers markets. Funds are distributed to recipients once per year to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables.

With guidance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the department aims to modernize this program from a paper check system to a digital platform or card-based system.

Please visit the survey to provide valuable input about the program by November 30. You may also contact Sara Servin, Maryland Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coordinator at (410) 841-5776 or at sara.servin@maryland.gov for more information.

