Carrollton License Office Transitioning To A New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Carrollton License Office has been awarded to Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. Contract License Office Manager, Jeffrey Martin, said, “The Carrollton License Office is excited to announce that we are under new contract, but don’t let that hinder you from coming in. We are retaining the same smiling faces and fast, friendly service. We are now under contract by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. We're dedicated to serving our community & those of you who travel from surrounding cities to come see us. We will continue to strive and do our best for all of our customers.”

Please note the current location, 1 South Main Street, Carrollton, Mo. 64633 will be closed Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24 for this transition. The office will reopen on Wednesday, October 25. Business hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The telephone number will be 660-542-2889.

All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

While the office is closed to transition to the new contractor, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Marshall License Office – 165 West Court St., Marshall, Mo., 65340

Richmond License Office – 704 Wollard Blvd., Richmond, Mo., 64085

Lexington License Office – 1016 Main St., Lexington, Mo., 64067



A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

