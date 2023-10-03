Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic & South-East Announces Sponsorship of BioFlorida Conference

Keiretsu Forum announces its sponsorship with BioFlorida bringing the #1 angel investment group in Seed and Series A to this exciting conference.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic & South-East proudly announces its sponsorship of the BioFlorida Conference slated for Oct. 11-13 in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Known for being ranked the #1 angel investment group in Seed and Series A categories by the Angel Resource Institute in consecutive years, Keiretsu Forum will be expanding its footprint in Florida with a newly established chapter in Jacksonville.



The annual BioFlorida Conference congregates stakeholders from across the life sciences spectrum, encompassing biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device sectors. The event fosters networking, unveils recent advancements, and facilitates discussions on science commerce and policies affecting the life sciences sector.

A highlight of the conference is the BioPitch competition, where 16* of the most promising early-stage companies, actively seeking funding, will vie in a semi-final round for a chance to present at the BioPitch Finals on Friday, Oct. 13. The finalists will be chosen by a distinguished panel of judges hailing from angel investment groups, venture capital firms, corporate venture capital organizations, family offices, and private investors.

Howard Lubert, Regional President of Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East will serve on the judging panel. “In our angel group, Life Science deals have seen an unprecedented level of confidence, a testament to our membership's diverse healthcare and biotech expertise,” says Lubert. “We anticipate enriching our expertise and broadening our portfolio opportunities through the BioFlorida Conference and our new chapter in Jacksonville.”

Keiretsu Forum is also set to host the Investor Capital Expo on Oct. 25, 2023, in Philadelphia, with remote participation extended to BioFlorida Conference investors. This will afford Florida’s investors a glimpse at additional high-quality Life Science deal flow. For further details, connect with Chapter President, Brian Cain at the conference or via email at BCain@KeiretsuForum.net .

Investors interested in the Keiretsu Forum are invited to an informational session in Jacksonville on Friday, Nov. 10. More details and registration links can be found at K4-NFlorida.

*Semi Finalists include: Allosite Therapeutics, Adolore BioTherapeutics, ADvantage Therapeutics, Asante Bio, HEMOTAG, Cyrano Therapeutics, EVQLV, Feldan Therapeutics, MagStape, NeuroEM Therapeutics, NuvOx Therapeutics, Prizm Therapeutics, TAS Medical, Trace Orthopedics, TSP Therapeutics, Ulevo Health

About Keiretsu Forum :

Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest private equity angel investment network with 2000+ accredited investors in 34 North American and 23 International chapters, who have invested more than $1.2B in early-stage companies in the last 23 years.

The Keiretsu Forum portfolio features Entrepreneurs and Companies from Technology-(Internet, Software, Cyber Security, SaaS, Mobile Systems, IoT, etc.), Life Sciences-(Pharma, Medical Devices, Health IT, etc.), FinServ/FinTech, Consumer Products, Clean-Green Energy, Consumer Products, & more!

Media Contact: Cindi Sutera, cindiS@AMSCommunications.net and 610-613-2773