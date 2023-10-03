Altera awarded contracts with Eni for the Baleine Field

Voyageur Spirit FPSO to be redeployed and Shuttle Tanker Nordic Brasilia to be converted into FSO

WESTHILL, United Kingdom, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altera Infrastructure has been awarded contracts for redeployment of the FPSO Voyageur Spirit and the shuttle tanker Nordic Brasilia for the Baleine Phase 2 project, located offshore Côte d'Ivoire. The vessels are set for deployment on the Baleine field with a 15-year firm contract.



The development of the project will be on a fast-track schedule with a planned start-up date for Phase 2 in the fourth quarter 2024. The vessels, Voyageur Spirit and Nordic Brasilia, are currently undergoing life extension work and field specific modifications at Drydocks World in Dubai. Voyageur Spirit is a cylindrical shaped FPSO, that previously operated on the Huntington field in the North Sea until 2020. The shuttle tanker Nordic Brasilia will be converted into an FSO to provide additional storage capacity to the Voyageur FPSO. Altera will own and operate both vessels.

The development of Baleine is Africa’s first net zero emissions project – (Scope 1 and 2) and Altera is excited to join Eni in moving the industry forward by focusing on more sustainable developments.

Chris Brett, President Altera Infrastructure Production;

“Securing contracts in a promising region like Côte d'Ivoire is a significant acknowledgment of Altera’s capability in delivering complex projects on a fast-track timeline. This is now our second contract award in short succession based on the redeployment of an existing FPSO and demonstrates that redeployments are some of the fastest, most cost-effective and emissions friendly ways for our customers to develop their projects in the current market. With this award, we continue to build our project presence in Dubai and already have a presence in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire where we intend to be committed and engaged contributors to the development of a growing industry for many years to come.”

About the field

Read more about Eni and Baleine here:

https://www.eni.com/en-IT/operations/cote-d-ivoire-baleine.html

About Altera Infrastructure

Altera Infrastructure is a leading global energy infrastructure services group primarily focused on the ownership and operation of critical infrastructure assets in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil and the East Coast of Canada.

Altera Infrastructure has consolidated assets of approximately $3.6 billion, comprised of around 40 offshore assets, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, shuttle tankers, floating storage and offtake (FSO) units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). The majority of Altera Infrastructure’s fleet is employed on medium-term, stable contracts.

For media inquiries please contact Maria Sjöstrand Blücher - media@alterainfra.com