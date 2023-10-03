Data Center Chip Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 14.9 Billion by 2028 | Growing at a CAGR of 6.1%

Global Data Center Chip Market 2023-2028

The global data center chip market size is expected to reach a value of US$ 14.9 Billion, growing at 6.1% during (2023-2028).

The global data center chip market size reached US$ 10.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

What is Data Center Chip?

A data center chip is designed to efficiently process and manage vast amounts of data within data centers. It is engineered to deliver high-speed, reliable, and energy-efficient performance, which makes it valuable for various businesses. It powers the servers, storage systems, and networking equipment that enhances the operations of data centers and serves as the backbone for cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and big data analytics. As it assists in handling complex computations and data processing tasks and optimizing the overall performance of data center facilities, the demand for data center chips is increasing across the globe.

What is the trend and growth prospects in the data center chip industry?

At present, the rising need for advanced computing capabilities in a digitized business environment represents one of the major factors driving the market positively. In addition, the increasing preference for personalized chips to optimize specific tasks, such as machine learning (ML), encryption, and security, is contributing to the growth of the market.

Moreover, the growing demand for more powerful and energy-efficient chips to handle the influx of data in data centers is offering a positive market outlook. Besides this, the increasing adoption of specialized data center chips that can support real-time processing at the network edge is impelling the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the integration of power-saving features in chips that reduce the carbon footprint of data center operations is bolstering the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Chip Type:

• GPU

• ASIC

• FPGA

• CPU

• Others

Breakup by Data Center Size:

• Small and Medium Size

• Large Size

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Government

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

• Transportation

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Arm Limited

Broadcom Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

