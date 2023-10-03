Ultrasonic Sensors Market Revenue to Cross USD 7.9 billion by 2031, Garnering 9.3% CAGR Says, Transparency Market Research

The ultrasonic sensors market is driven by increasing automation needs across industries like automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing. Advancements focus on smaller, more accurate ultrasonic sensors to facilitate intricate applications and enhance user experience.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The ultrasonic sensors market was estimated to have acquired US$ 3.2 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 9.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031; the market is likely to gain US$ 7.9 billion . Ultrasonic sensors are gaining traction in healthcare and biotechnology, revolutionizing diagnostics and patient care.



High-frequency ultrasonic sensors are employed for imaging purposes, allowing non-invasive examination of internal organs, blood flow, and tissue abnormalities. Moreover, ultrasonic sensors are used in the development of advanced medical devices, such as portable ultrasound scanners and therapeutic equipment. As the healthcare sector continues to embrace innovation, the demand for ultrasonic sensors in this domain is set to grow substantially.

The precision and versatility of ultrasonic sensors have found new relevance in the measurement of liquid levels, especially in tanks and reservoirs. Unlike traditional float switches and capacitive sensors, ultrasonic sensors are non-contact and immune to fouling, making them ideal for various liquid types, including corrosive or viscous substances. These sensors offer accurate real-time data, enabling efficient inventory management, process control, and leak detection in industries like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and wastewater treatment.

Ultrasonic sensors are integral to the autonomous revolution, aiding in obstacle detection and navigation for self-driving cars and drones. Beyond this, they play a crucial role in robotics for collision avoidance, object recognition, and precise positioning. Their ability to detect objects regardless of color or material makes them indispensable in industries like logistics, warehousing, and industrial automation.

Ultrasonic sensors are increasingly employed for structural health monitoring of buildings, bridges, and critical infrastructure. These sensors can detect structural defects, cracks, and changes in material properties, enabling timely maintenance and ensuring safety. With aging infrastructure in many regions, the demand for ultrasonic sensors in this application is poised to grow significantly.

A prominent opportunity lies in the agricultural sector, where ultrasonic sensors are being used for crop monitoring, livestock management, and precision agriculture. They aid in assessing crop growth, monitoring water levels in irrigation systems, and even controlling robotic farm equipment. With the growing need for sustainable and efficient farming practices, ultrasonic sensors are becoming essential tools for modern agriculture.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Ultrasonic proximity sensors dominate the ultrasonic sensors market, offering versatile object detection solutions in various industries and applications.

Object Detection dominates the ultrasonic sensors market, finding extensive applications in automation, robotics, and obstacle avoidance across industries.

The dominant end-use industry segment in the ultrasonic sensors market is automotive, driven by collision avoidance systems and automation.



Market Trends for Ultrasonic Sensors

Ultrasonic sensors find increasing use in industrial automation, ensuring precise object detection, positioning, and control in manufacturing processes. Ultrasonic sensors are being integrated into IoT applications for real-time monitoring, enhancing efficiency in sectors like logistics and smart buildings.

The ultrasonic sensors market benefits from the rise of smart homes, where these sensors enable touchless controls and occupancy sensing for energy savings.

Ultrasonic sensors are incorporated into consumer electronics, enhancing user experiences through touchless gesture controls and proximity detection in smartphones and wearable devices.

Ultrasonic sensors are utilized in environmental monitoring systems, measuring parameters like air quality and water levels, aiding in pollution control and resource management.

Market for Ultrasonic Sensors: Regional Outlook

In North America, a robust automotive sector fuels demand for these sensors in collision avoidance systems.

Europe emphasizes industrial automation, with ultrasonic sensors playing a pivotal role in manufacturing processes.

The Asia-Pacific region, driven by the automotive and electronics industries, experiences rapid market growth. Demand for ultrasonic sensors in emerging economies like China and India is surging due to increased automation.



Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market: Key Players



The competitive landscape of the global ultrasonic sensors market comprises numerous players vying for market share through innovation, strategic partnerships, and product diversification, driving technological advancements and market growth.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global ultrasonic sensors market:

Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

Siemens AG.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Microsonic GmbH.

Baumer Group

MaxBotix Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Branson Ultrasonics Corporation

Gems Sensors & Controls

Senix Corporation

Crest Ultrasonics Corp



Product Portfolio

Pepperl + Fuchs offers an extensive product portfolio, including industrial sensors, intrinsic safety barriers, and explosion protection equipment. Their solutions cater to automation, hazardous area applications, and process industries, ensuring safe and efficient operations.

Siemens AG provides a wide-ranging product portfolio, spanning automation and control systems, industrial software, and electrification solutions. Their offerings support industries worldwide, from manufacturing and infrastructure to energy and healthcare, driving technological progress and sustainable development.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. offers a diverse product portfolio encompassing electronic components, sensors, and wireless communication modules. These solutions serve industries like automotive, healthcare, and IoT, enabling innovation and connectivity in various applications.



Global Ultrasonic Sensors Market Segmentation



By Type

Ultrasonic Proximity Sensors

Ultrasonic Retro-Reflective Sensors

Ultrasonic Through Beam Sensors

Ultrasonic 2 Point Proximity Switches

By Application

Liquid Level Measurement

Object Detection

Distance Measurement

Anti-Collision Detection

Pallet Detection

Others

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Power and Oil & Gas

Chemical

Agriculture

Construction

Pulp & Paper

Material Handling

Food & Beverage

Medical & Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others (Metal Working, Printing, Textile, etc.)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



