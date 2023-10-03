Application Testing Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Application Testing Services Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Application Testing Services Global Market Report 2023" is a thorough information source. Their forecast: Market size to reach $66.59B in 2027, growing at an 11.6% CAGR.
Application testing services market expands due to business digital transformations. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, DXC Technology Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Infosys Limited.
Application Testing Services Market Segments
•By Testing Type: Functionality Testing, Usability Testing, Performance Testing, Compatibility Testing, Security Testing, Compliance Testing, Automation Testing, Other Testing Types
•By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
•By Service Type: Professional Services, Managed Services
•By Delivery Model: Onshore, Offshore, Nearshore, Onsite
•By Vertical: Telecom and IT, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Logistics and Transportation, Other Verticals
•By Geography: The global application testing services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Application testing services cover all validation and verification types aiding QA and QC for clients' apps, assessing technical and functional behavior.
