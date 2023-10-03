Breakfast Food Market Share, Size, Overview by Demand and Forecast to 2030 | AMR

Breakfast Food Market

vegan butter, vegan packaged soup, vegan yogurt and other is expected to be the new and extremely popular trends during the breakfast food market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Breakfast food Market by Product Type, Nature, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global breakfast food market size was valued at $398.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $729.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. Breakfast food is a type of meal that is consumed in the morning. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made breakfast food easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the breakfast food -market growth. Moreover, grab to go breakfast food is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global market.

Download Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5485

In the past few years, many countries have recognized lifestyle-related diseases to be a key concern, which has led to rise in health consciousness among consumers. In addition, increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of breakfast foods like oats, muesli, cornflakes, multigrain bread, egg, tofu in their breakfast meals has fuel its demand across the globe. For instance, oats and muesli helps in lowering the cholesterol level, maintains blood sugar level, aids in weight loss and others.

Moreover, vegan breakfast food such as vegan butter, vegan packaged soup, vegan yogurt and other is expected to be the new and extremely popular trends during the breakfast food market forecast period. This is because many consumers are following an entirely plant-based diet owing to their awareness of the health consequences related to consumption of animal products and also due to the ethical and environmental impact of animal agriculture.

Moreover, online store has time-saving features and the facility of home delivery, which has increased consumer inclination toward online stores. In addition, owing to the COVID -19 pandemic, consumers are restraining themselves to go outside their homes and in crowded places such as supermarkets and hypermarket, which, in turn, has increased distribution of breakfast food through online stores.

Top Key Players:

PepsiCo, Inc.,

General Mills,

The Kraft Heinz Company,

NESTLE,

The Hain Celestial Group,

THE HAPPY EGG CO.,

HORMEL FOODS,

Kellogg Co,

Trillium Farm Holdings, LLC,

Unilever.

Get Customized Reports with you’re Requirements: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5485

The global breakfast food industry is segmented into product type, nature, sales channel, and region. By product type, the breakfast food market is classified into breakfast cereals, bakery product, dairy product and others. Depending on nature, it is divided into conventional and organic. As per sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online store, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and others).

Key findings of the study

By product type, the bakery product segment garnered the highest breakfast food market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 20.30

Depending on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1%.

As per sales channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment led the market, in terms of share, in 2020, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8%.

Region wise, North America garnered the maximum share in 2020, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Trending Report in the Food and Beverages Industry:

Nutraceuticals Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutraceuticals-market

Protein Supplement Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-supplement-market

Probiotics Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/probiotics-market

Yogurt Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/yogurt-market

Antioxidants Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-oxidants-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.