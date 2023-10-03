India In Vitro Fertilization Services Market: Explosive Growth Forecasted, Expected to Reach USD 3.72 billion by 2030

Rise in number of infertility cases, increase in trend of late pregnancies, and technological advancements in ART procedures drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, India In Vitro Fertilization Services Market Size was Valued at USD 793.27 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 3.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.45% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) process involves fertilization of egg cells by sperm outside the woman’s body and then implanting it in the uterus. It is a type of assisted reproductive technology (ART) based treatment, which is used to treat fertility or genetic problems to assist with conception of child. It is the process of fertilization, which includes extraction of eggs, retrieval of sperm cells, and then manually combining them in laboratory settings to form an embryo. The embryo(s) is then transferred to uterus for further gestation.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Growing incidence of male and female infertility, emerging trend of late pregnancies, technological advancements in ART procedures, surge in IVF success rates, and rise in disposable income in India drive the growth of the India in vitro fertilization market. However, significant cost associated with IVF treatment impede the market growth. Moreover, growing number of fertility clinics and growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to boost the market growth in future.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• ART Fertility Clinics

• Bavishi Fertility Institut

• Craft Hospital & Research Centre

• Thomas Fertility Center/Chennai Fertility Centers

• Gunasheela Hospital

• Iswarya fertility Center

• Kamala Polyclinic & Nursing Home/Mumbai Fertility Clinic & IVF Center

• Lifeline Hospitals

• Nova IVI Fertility

• Oasis Centre (Unit of The Entity Sadguru Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.)

• Medicover

• Prashanth Fertility Research Centre

• Reviva Infertility & IVF Clinic

• Sabine Hospital & Research Centre Pvt. Ltd

• Sudha Hospitals

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

The India in vitro fertilization services market is studied on the basis of gender, procedure, cycle type, end user, and offering.

By Gender

• Male Infertility

• Female Infertility

• Others

By Procedure

• ICSI IVF

• Non-ICSI IVF

• IUI

By Cycle Type

• Fresh IVF Cycles

• Thawed IVF Cycles

• Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Surgical Centers

• Clinical Research Institutes

By Offering

• IVF Drugs

• IVF Media and Reagents

• IVF and IUI Services

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the India in vitro fertilization services market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the India in vitro fertilization services market growth is provided in the report.

• Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing India IVF services market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and services of in vitro fertilization (IVF) used across India.

• Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the India in vitro fertilization services market.

