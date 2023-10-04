HeyScottie and PRA Public Relations Reveal Strategies for Maximumizing PR ROI

Rhonda Dibachi CEO and Founder HeyScottie.com PRA Public Relations An Award Winning National PR Agency

HeyScottie CEO Rhonda Dibachi Shares Four-Step Success Secrets Driving an 80X ROI Return

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HeyScottie, the manufacturing industry’s leading AI-powered resource for online finishing services, successfully completed a comparative study evaluating public relations and digital advertising in partnership with award-winning agency, PRA Public Relations.

The program identified an 80X ROI result from public relations services, provided by PRA Public Relations, when compared to similar spend and time frame with a web-based, digital ad campaign, managed by a third party agency.

In securing the 80X ROI result from the public relations campaign, HeyScottie CEO Rhonda Dibachi leveraged the campaign’s media results with four basic strategic principles. While public relations does not replace the critical elements of the marketing tool kit, this study underscores the important role of the client in understanding how to strategically earn the best ROI for their marketing investment.

The study also revealed the power of independent, third-party media coverage in conveying an enterprise message to the marketplace.

Four Key PR Strategies: Maximizing Earned Media ROI

Broad Sector Thought Leadership

Many entrepreneurs make the mistake of only accepting media opportunities which directly address their solution or technology. Rhonda understood that building awareness, trust and relationships within her broader market of prospects, partners and investors was key, so she made herself available to journalists seeking expert insight around her broader areas of specialized knowledge: technology, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, executive leadership, STEM and entrepreneurial performance.

Flexibility and Response

Journalists on assignment often need expert insight ‘yesterday,’ so Rhonda made a point of meeting their deadlines and providing insight or written commentary for fast-response opportunities – a strong competitive advantage when other CEOs need weeks or months to schedule an interview.

Making Insights Accessible

As a nuclear engineer, artificial intelligence expert and manufacturing industry leader, Rhonda’s bona fides as a technologist are unsurpassed. However, she ensured the journalist – and the audience he or she represented – were never ‘left behind’ through dense technical jargon. Rhonda made a point of explaining things in clear language, checking in often with the journalist and using anecdotes which clarified her points.

Being an Idea Partner/Active Agency Engagement

Many enterprises hire a PR agency and employ a hands-off attitude with minimal involvement. Rhonda executed a proactive approach that included regular ideas sessions, and often asked for input on potential media conversation ideas. This not only ensured the agency was thoroughly current on the topics Rhonda could address, it also provided energy and enthusiasm for her communications team – intangibles which can be critical for success.

Metrics: The Success Outcome

Using these principles in tandem with the PRA Public Relations media outreach team, the HeyScottie campaign delivered the following results over an eight month period:

Number of media opportunities published: 66

Reader/viewer engagements: 3.47 million

% Revenue Increase: With similar investments in PR and digital advertising, HeyScottie realized an 80X return on investment from the company’s public relations program results over web-based ad campaigns.

Key Media Wins, including:

Associated Press

Forbes (multiple)

Nasdaq

Daily Upside

Product Finishing

Manufacturing Dive

Plus invitations to select industry groups, award opportunities and more.

These results were further amplified by a targeted program of social media outreach and engagement with the HeyScottie market community.

Summary

While public relations agencies are responsible for driving program success and delivering results, strategic and effective client partners can significantly accelerate and maximize their communications and marketing campaign ROI by employing a proactive strategy of accessibility, flexibility and resourcefulness to their media coverage investment.

This approach can make the difference between an agency relationship with ‘occasional’ media wins and an accelerated program that delivers outsized results thanks to a collaborative and engaged agency and enterprise relationship. Full case study results can be reviewed here.

