RFP – State Siting and Permitting Evaluation Report

Commerce is soliciting proposals from firms interested in evaluating state agency siting and permitting processes for clean energy projects, identifying successful models used in other states, and developing recommendations for improving Washington’s processes.

A pre-proposal conference will occur Wednesday, October 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. All prospective Proposers are encouraged attend; however, attendance is not mandatory. Email the RFP Coordinator, Anneka McDonald, Anneka.McDonald@Commerce.wa.gov, to receive the conference meeting link.