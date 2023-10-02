Submit Release
Upcoming Event:  Fox’s Fourth Annual Federal Contracts Symposium

October 23-24 | Washington, D.C.| Willard InterContinental

Join Fox Rothschild’s Federal Government Contracts & Procurement attorneys, BRG’s Government Contracts professionals, industry leaders and government representative for targeted sessions and networking at our fourth annual Federal Contract Symposium.

You can register for the event here.

The in-person event kicks off on October 23 with an evening reception from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.

On October 24, our panelists will discuss key issues facing government contractors. The day will include facilitated breakout sessions. The topics to be covered at this year’s event include:

  • Year in Review – Federal Contracts Case Law Update with guest speaker and General Counsel at Versar, Inc., Michael Bauer
  • Cost Accounting Compliance with Ryan Byrd, Managing Director, BRG
  • How the IIJA and IRA will Impact Federal Contractors in 2023 and Beyond
  • Everything You Thought You Knew About CDA Jurisdiction Just Changed – And For the Better
  • How Will AI and ChatGPT Transform the Federal Contracts Landscape?
  • Changes in DOJ’s Enforcement: Preparing for Increased Government Scrutiny and Oversight
  • Best Practices for Conducting Internal Investigations
  • Navigating Section 301 Tariffs on Chinese Products

We look forward to seeing you there! Feel free to reach out with any questions.

CLE Information

Fox Rothschild LLP is an Accredited Provider of Continuing Legal Education in California, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. This program is eligible for a maximum of 360 minutes of CLE instruction in these states. Credit is pending in Georgia and Virginia. Attorneys seeking credit in other jurisdictions may apply individually for accreditation. We will provide a uniform certificate of attendance and timed agenda upon request.

