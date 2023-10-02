Arvig Enrolls in Enhanced ACAM, Commits to 100Mb Speed Target for Rural Areas

PERHAM, Minn., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvig has elected to enroll in a newly modernized Alternative Connect America Model (A-CAM) program that has been granted additional project funding and includes higher internet speed targets.



The Federal Communications Commission established Enhanced A-CAM after adopting an order to raise target speeds to 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) download and 20 Mbps upload in eligible project areas. The updated program also makes a share of $13.5 billion available to Arvig and the nation’s 446 other participating service providers.

“Arvig’s commitment to rural broadband is stronger than ever,” said David Arvig, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Arvig. “We’re excited to be able to continue to participate in the new enhanced A-CAM, a program that closely aligns with Arvig’s goal to provide reliable internet service, Managed WiFi, TV and phone services to unserved and underserved communities in all corners of our state.”

Through this federal program, Arvig will invest in network projects across dozens of rural communities in the coming years to bring high speed internet to thousands of households in the region. Arvig is on track to easily meet the higher speed targets,of up to 100 Mbps/20 Mbps, with many eligible areas projected to receive access to internet speeds up to 8 Gbps.

“This is a big step forward for rural broadband in Minnesota,” Arvig said. “Speed targets are rising to meet modern bandwidth demands. We’re proud to be among the internet service providers who are leading the way to bringing internet services and more to rural parts of the state.”

Arvig has participated in A-CAM since it was established in 2016 and has since provided services to more than 43 rural communities throughout Minnesota. In 2023, Arvig is focusing its ACAM efforts on the rural areas of Eagle Bend, Frazee, Grey Eagle, Melrose, Nevis, New York Mills, Wabasso, Walker and Vergas, providing access to internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) download and 100 Mbps upload.

A-CAM’s previous target speed was 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload.

About Arvig

Headquartered in Perham, Minnesota, Arvig is a local, employee-owned broadband and full-service telecommunications provider. Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to customers throughout the region, Arvig provides residential and business internet, television, phone and security services. Additionally, Arvig provides a wide variety of business technology solutions. Visit arvig.com for additional information.

