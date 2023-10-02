Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; October 3, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Live Nation securities between February 23, 2022 to July 28, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The lawsuit asserts that throughout the defined class period, the Defendants disseminated information that was either materially false or misleading, or they omitted crucial details. The allegations include that:

Live Nation participated in anticompetitive behavior, which encompassed imposing high fees, extending talent contracts, and taking retaliatory actions against venues. Consequently, there was a reasonable likelihood that Live Nation would attract regulatory scrutiny and potentially face fines, penalties, and damage to its reputation. Due to the aforementioned factors, the positive statements made by the Defendants regarding the Company's business, operations, and future prospects were significantly misleading and lacked a reasonable foundation.



Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising