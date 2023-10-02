Andrew Peller Limited Announces the Final 2023 Annual Meeting Voting Results

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited ADW.A / ADW.B (“APL” or the “Company”) announced the final voting results from its 2023 annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on September 28, 2023.



The total number of Class B Voting Shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 25, representing 76.7% of the 8,144,183 voting shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

Election of Directors - The following six nominees were elected to serve as directors. The nominees and respective term limits were listed in the Company’s management information circular dated July 31, 2023:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Against % Votes Against Shauneen E. Bruder 6,121,036 98.75% 77,667 1.25% Perry J. Miele 6,121,036 98.75% 77,667 1.25% David Mongeau 6,121,036 98.75% 77,667 1.25% Angus A. Peller 6,117,246 98.69% 81,457 1.31% John E. Peller 6,121,466 98.75% 77,237 1.25% François Vimard 6,121,036 98.75% 77,667 1.25%





Appointment of Auditors – PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company (and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration) by proxies as follows:

# Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 6,177,358 98.86% 71,345 1.14%





Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company’s award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings and other craft beverage alcohol products, such as ciders, seltzers, and various spirits and cream whisky products. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents for premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com.

Andrew Peller Limited common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbols ADW.A and ADW.B).

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and EVP Information Technology (905) 643-4131

E-mail: paul.dubkowski@andrewpeller.com

