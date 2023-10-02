MOXIAN POWERS UP ITS DUFF SITE

Hong Kong, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxian (BVI) Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC), is proud to announce the launch of its subsidiary, ABit USA's, groundbreaking bitcoin self mining site. As a fully owned subsidiary of Moxian, ABit USA has established itself as a key player in the cryptocurrency mining industry, and this latest venture marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and innovation.



In April 2023, ABit USA secured a prime piece of land in Duff, Tennessee, to construct a state-of-the-art digital data center. After months of meticulous planning and construction, the facility is now nearing completion and is set to commence operations on October 2.

This remarkable site represents the first bitcoin self mining endeavor for Moxian (BVI) Inc. The cutting-edge facility has been purposefully built with the new generation of hydro mining facilities, powered by a new generation of hydro system.

On October 1st, the first fleet of hydro miners will be activated, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for MOXC. Over the following months, the remaining mining fleets, with a combined capacity of up to 10MV, will be fully deployed on-site, solidifying the company's position as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency mining sector.

By leveraging these advanced hydro miners and employing an efficient hydro system, MOXC is proud to maximize productivity while minimizing their environmental impact. With a power consumption of only 20.8J hydro machine and relatively reasonable electricity costs, the Company anticipates a remarkable 65% gross profit even when the Bitcoin price stands at $26,000 USD.

This milestone achievement underscores Moxian (BVI) Inc.'s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the pursuit of excellence within the cryptocurrency mining industry. As the global demand for cryptocurrencies continues to soar, ABit USA's cutting-edge bitcoin self mining site is poised to make a significant income for the Company.

About Moxian (BVI) Inc.:

Moxian (BVI) Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) is a U.S. based provider of next-gen digital data centers with self-mining operations.

