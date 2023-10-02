LGI Homes Opens First Community in Utah

Oquirrh Mountain Ranch in Eagle Mountain offers new homes priced from the $460s

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH), a leading homebuilder known for its commitment to quality, affordability, and exceptional customer service, is excited to announce the opening of its newest community, Oquirrh Mountain Ranch, in the Salt Lake City market. This marks a significant milestone for LGI Homes as it becomes the company's 21st state of operation and the first community in the state of Utah.



Oquirrh Mountain Ranch offers homebuyers the opportunity to experience LGI Homes' signature blend of spacious, energy-efficient homes, and a family-friendly community designed to enhance the quality of life for its residents. The community boasts a range of floor plans with modern features, superior construction quality, and a variety of layouts to suit every family's unique needs. Additionally, one of the two onsite community parks hosts a historic petroglyph, estimated to be about 10,000 years old and believed to be inscribed by the Ute tribe.

Nestled in Eagle Mountain, residents of Oquirrh Mountain Ranch will appreciate being zoned to exceptional Alpine School District schools, as well as being a short drive to multiple universities. Eagle Mountain offers a vast array of attractions nearby including Utah Lake, multiple mountain ranges for hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and even more opportunities for fun minutes away in Salt Lake City.

LGI Homes is renowned for its affordability without compromising on quality. Oquirrh Mountain Ranch continues this tradition by offering a range of thoughtfully designed homes at prices that make homeownership a reality for many. LGI Homes is known not just for its homes but also for its commitment to customer satisfaction. The company's team of experts is dedicated to providing an outstanding homebuying experience from start to finish.

"We are thrilled to introduce Oquirrh Mountain Ranch as LGI Homes' first community in Utah. Our expansion into this beautiful state marks an exciting milestone for our company," said Ron Christian, Vice President of Operations at LGI Homes. "We are dedicated to providing Utah residents with high-quality, affordable homes in a growing community. We look forward to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership here in the Salt Lake City area."

Oquirrh Mountain Ranch is now open for sales with homes starting in the $460s. Interested homebuyers are encouraged to visit the community to explore the available floor plans and experience LGI Homes' commitment to excellence firsthand. For more information about Oquirrh Mountain Ranch, please visit LGIHomes.com/OquirrhMountainRanch or contact the sales office at (855) 545-1910 ext 388.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 256

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58c2653b-a017-454e-a7dd-76739778b45a