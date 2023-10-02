Cipher Mining Announces September 2023 Operational Update

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today released its unaudited production and operations update for September 2023.



Key Highlights

Key Metrics September 2023* BTC Mined 416 Power Sales Equivalent BTC1 33 BTC Sold 382 BTC Held 553 Deployed Mining Rigs 70,000 Month End Operating Hash Rate (EH/s) 7.2

*Approximate values

Management Commentary for September

In September, Cipher finalized the buildout of the operations at its Odessa facility and finished the month with the potential to mine up to 16.4 bitcoin2 per day.

“We are delighted to announce that we have completed the final phase of the build-out of the Odessa facility and achieved our Q3 goal of 7.2 EH/s of bitcoin mining capacity across our portfolio,” said Tyler Page, CEO of Cipher. “We are proud to have delivered solid production in a period that was characterized by record temperatures and demand, as well as significant periods of curtailment from our power provider. Over the course of the summer, we were able to improve operations as our team collected and analyzed large amounts of data and made additional changes to optimize the performance of our mining fleet. We are now fully operating at Odessa with the large majority of our curtailment hours behind us. As in previous months, we have reported additional monthly power sales as a bitcoin equivalent figure in the table above.”





Cipher Mining’s Rigs at the Odessa Data Center

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for September 2023

Cipher finalized the Odessa data center, bringing Cipher’s total deployed rig count to approximately 70,000. Cipher produced ~416 BTC in September, representing a ~16% increase in production relative to the previous month. As part of its regular treasury management process, Cipher sold ~382 BTC in September, ending the month with a balance of ~553 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is an emerging technology company focused on the development and operation of bitcoin mining data centers. Cipher is dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure. Together with its diversely talented team and strategic partnerships, Cipher aims to be a market leader in bitcoin mining growth and innovation. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/

______________________________

1 Represents unaudited power sales estimates for the month of September (based on current meter data and nodal prices) divided by the bitcoin price as of September 30, 2023 of ~$26,970

2 Assumes network hash rate of 407 EH/s and 933 bitcoins mined per day

