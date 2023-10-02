InnovAge Names Darlene Flaig as New Chief Nursing Officer

DENVER, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an industry leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), names Darlene Flaig its Chief Nursing Officer (CNO), effective October 2.



Darlene has more than 25 years of healthcare experience and is known for driving operational excellence, building highly functioning clinical teams, and delivering positive metrics across large geographic areas covering multistate regions. She will report to InnovAge’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Richard Feifer.

“The PACE model is the gold standard of care because it involves so many people and disciplines operating in a coordinated, cohesive way,” says Dr. Feifer. “We need leaders like Darlene, with deep experience in clinical care, healthcare programs, and performance-driven initiatives, to help us continue to succeed in this very complex model of care.”

Prior to joining InnovAge, Darlene was the Senior Vice President of Care Delivery, for PopHealthCare/Emcara Health for the past four years, responsible for the strategic direction for new clinical initiatives, clinical growth and performance, and ensuring delivery of high-quality care to patients in their home. Darlene was previously with Optum for 15 years as an Interim Vice President and Senior Director of Clinical Operations providing oversight and clinical direction for 13 markets across the country, driving each market to function independently while maintaining national perspective to meet or exceed business goals.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the InnovAge team,” says Darlene. “I became a nurse because I am passionate about caring for people. I became an executive because I wanted the business experience to drive positive change and growth in a way that makes a true impact in healthcare. I’m excited to be a part of a mission that helps seniors across the country, live happier, healthier lives.”

Darlene holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice (DNP), Executive Leadership Track, from Rush University in Chicago, IL and Bachelor and Masters Degrees, BSN/Adult Nurse Practitioner, from the University at Buffalo. She is based in Holland, NY with her husband and enjoys traveling, reading, and sharing experiences with her two grandchildren.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of June 30, 2023, InnovAge served approximately 6,400 participants across 17 centers in five states. https://www.innovage.com/.

