Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Its New Corporate Headquarters at Legacy in Plano, Texas

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”), one of Fortune Magazine’s fastest growing companies in 2022 and its fastest growing public homebuilder, announced that the Company has completed the move of its corporate headquarters to the Legacy office park in Plano, Texas. The move stems from the Company's continued growth and reflects its commitment to better serve its homebuyers, builder brands, trade partners, and employees.



The headquarters is home to Green Brick’s corporate office as well as operations suites for CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes. The building also includes separate office suites for Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The new office features a more spacious and modern space designed to improve efficiency and foster collaboration.

The new corporate headquarters address is:

5501 Headquarters Drive, Suite 300

Plano, Texas 75024.

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Contact:

Benting Hu

Vice President of Finance

469-573-6755

IR@greenbrickpartners.com