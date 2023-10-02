Fabry Disease Treatment Market Size Projections Indicate a CAGR of 7.26%, Envisioned to Attain a Value of USD 3342.65 Million by 2030

[199+ Pages Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Fabry Disease Treatment Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1904.27 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 3342.65 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.26% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are JCR Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi Genzyme, Green Cross Corporation, Chiesi Group, Regenxbio Inc., Protalix BioTherapeutics, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Amicus Therapeutics, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Fabry Disease Treatment Market By Treatment (Substrate Reduction Therapy, Enzyme Replacement Therapy, Chaperone Treatment, And Others), By Caregiver Type (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

According to the latest research study, the demand of global Fabry Disease Treatment Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1904.27 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3342.65 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.26% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.

What is Fabry Disease Treatment? How big is the Fabry Disease Treatment Industry?

Fabry Disease Treatment Report Coverage & Overview:

Fabry disease is a hereditary condition passed down from parents to their children. It is caused by the accumulation of a type of fat called globotriaosylceramide. Symptoms of the disease typically manifest in early childhood. Some of the most commonly observed signs include recurrent episodes of pain, especially concentrated in areas like the hands and feet, clusters of small, dark, red spots on the skin known as angiokeratomas, hazy vision, reduced ability to sweat (known as hypohidrosis), and ringing in the ears. Patients may also experience hearing loss and gastrointestinal issues. However, it's important to note that these symptoms can vary from one patient to another, and specific groups may exhibit additional signs. If left untreated or undiagnosed, Fabry disease can lead to severe and potentially life-threatening complications such as stroke, heart failure, and progressive kidney disease. Some individuals with the condition may display milder symptoms that appear later in adulthood and may be localized to specific areas such as blood vessels in the brain, kidneys, or heart.

Global Fabry Disease Treatment Market: Growth Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of Fabry disease is expected to drive greater demand for its treatment.

The global Fabry disease treatment market is poised for growth due to the escalating prevalence of this condition. Research analysis indicates that Fabry disease affects approximately 1 in 1,000 to 9,000 individuals. With a rising global population, the likelihood of the condition being passed on to newborns, given its hereditary nature, is also increasing. Recent observations suggest that the development of milder symptoms with age is more common than the manifestation of severe forms of the disease. Additionally, Fabry disease can affect individuals of all ethnic backgrounds and genders, broadening the spectrum of patients it impacts. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness of Fabry disease, with increased discussions within the scientific and medical communities. This heightened awareness is leading to earlier diagnoses, which play a pivotal role in further driving market revenue.

Moreover, ongoing innovations in diagnostic technologies are set to propel the industry's expansion. Fabry disease has historically been underdiagnosed, and until recently, accurate diagnostic tools for its precise detection were challenging to come by. However, with the continuous advancements in the medical and healthcare sectors, more efficient and accurate diagnostic methods have emerged. For example, in August 2018, PerkinElmer received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the commercial sale of the NeoLSD MSMS Kit. This innovative tool is capable of detecting approximately six lysosomal storage disorders, including Fabry disease, in newborns, and it can be easily conducted using blood samples.

Report Scope

Market Size in 2022 USD 1904.27 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3342.65 million CAGR Growth Rate 7.26% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players JCR Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi Genzyme, Green Cross Corporation, Chiesi Group, Regenxbio Inc., Protalix BioTherapeutics, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Amicus Therapeutics, and others. Key Segment By Treatment, By Treatment, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa



Fabry Disease Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Fabry disease treatment market is categorized based on treatment options, caregiver types, and geographical regions.

In terms of treatment options, the market can be divided into substrate reduction therapy, enzyme replacement therapy, chaperone treatment, and other therapeutic approaches. Notably, in 2022, the highest demand was witnessed for enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) due to its widespread acceptance across various countries, including Europe and North America. The increasing adoption of ERT-focused treatment regimens has contributed to the growth of this segment. For instance, the use of Fabrazyme as part of ERT aids in restoring alpha-galactosidase A levels, facilitating the breakdown of lipids and providing relief from Fabry disease-related symptoms. It's worth noting that the average life expectancy for male patients is approximately 58 years.

Regarding caregiver types, the Fabry disease treatment industry is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and other healthcare facilities. Notably, in 2022, the hospitals segment exhibited the highest growth rate. Hospitals tend to have a higher patient influx and are better equipped to provide a wide range of treatments. Moreover, they have access to advanced diagnostic tools and a wealth of medical expertise. The growth of this segment may be further fueled by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure. Within the European Union alone, there are more than 15,000 hospitals.

The global Fabry Disease Treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Treatment

Substrate Reduction Therapy

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Chaperone Treatment

Others

By Caregiver Type

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Fabry Disease Treatment market include -

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi Genzyme

Green Cross Corporation

Chiesi Group

Regenxbio Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

Amicus Therapeutics

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Fabry disease treatment market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.26% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global Fabry disease treatment market size was valued at around USD 1904.27 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3342.65 million, by 2030.

The Fabry market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing prevalence of Fabry disease to create higher demand

Based on caregiver type segmentation, hospitals were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on treatment segmentation, enzyme replacement therapy was the leading segment in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Treatment, By Treatment, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to experience the highest growth rate in the near future within the global Fabry disease treatment market. This projection is primarily due to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure in the United States. The pharmaceutical industry in the region is known for its innovation-driven approach, focusing on the development of novel medical treatments for a wide range of medical conditions. Additionally, the increasing rate of FDA approvals for Fabry disease treatments has played a pivotal role in maintaining North America's dominance in this market. For instance, in September 2022, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to AL01211, developed by AceLink Therapeutics, as a treatment for Fabry disease. This particular treatment, a glucosylceramide synthase (GCS) inhibitor, has exhibited high potency and is notable for being an orally administered medication, addressing a significant need compared to other available treatments.

In contrast, Europe is also projected to witness substantial growth in the Fabry disease treatment market. In May 2023, Europe granted marketing authorization to Chiesi Farmaceutici and Protalix BioTherapeutics for their product PRX-102 (pegunigalsidase alfa) as a treatment for Fabry disease within the European territory. This approval further contributes to the expansion of treatment options for Fabry disease patients in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



