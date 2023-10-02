Author Kristen Thomasino Visits Palm Springs to Create the Next Volumes of 8 Book Children's Series, "The Life of Gumbo"

8 Book Children's Series, The Life of Gumbo Series by Global Humanitarian Kristen Thomasino Kristen Thomasino, 22x Author with Gumbo, star of "The Life of Gumbo" series available on Amazon at dog friendly Margaritaville Palm Springs Resort for The Dinah Shore Weekend 2023. Kristen Thomasino, CEO Thomasino Media, Gumbo star of "The Life of Gumbo", and Field Producer for The Social Good Magazine Show, Kris Booth at Margaritaville Palm Springs Gumbo from, "The Life of Gumbo" book series, at Dog Friendly Resort Margaritaville in Palm Springs, California The Life of Gumbo Series, California Cool in Santa Monica, Book #5 in the 8 Book Series Available on AmazonThe Life of Gumbo Series, California Cool in Santa Monica, Book #5 in the 8 Book Series Available on Amazon

8 Book Children's Series, "The Life of Gumbo," Celebrates Travel and Teaches Children the Value of Adventure.

The Life of Gumbo, takes you on a journey across the country. Gumbo, a rescue dog, leaves the southern streets of NODA Charlotte, North Carolina to live on the west coast in Los Angeles, California.” — Kristen Thomasino | Author 22 Publications

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomasino Media, CEO and creator of "The Life of Gumbo," available on Amazon and other distributors, brought Gumbo along for a journey into the desert. One of the key themes of the series is about the importance of travel. Teaching our youth to continue to dream even when unexpected events happen and to embrace change. This animated series documents Gumbo's journey from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Los Angeles, California, and other areas on the West Coast. Travel is essential for our long-term global success. When people can travel safely and respect the laws of the local lands, it is a good experience for the traveler and the local community members. This contract we have between others to act in civil ways and to respect one another's land and property are fundamental principles for all time. Thomasino's family includes several teachers who inspired her to put together these books to teach important lessons to children about unexpected events and the importance of travel.

Thomasino shared, "My cousin is a teacher in Hell's Kitchen in New York City, and I reflect on her childhood experiences and my own. It varies what happens in our day to day and unexpected events happen to everyone. I applaud her, other teachers, and parents for their bravery during the last few years and present. It's up to us to hold the line and create places of safety for children to thrive. My parents always made sure I had an environment where I could be highly creative. I think about other children that have different experiences. My other cousin's husband is a special education teacher in Wisconsin. Along the way, I met teachers from Portland, Oregon, who were kind enough to give me feedback on the first drafts of my books for the series. At the same time, they were leaders in their communities to the children. We must continue to have tools to teach values to our youth. For households, it's essential to have multiple ways to teach these lessons to ensure the child in our community feel empowered and know how to work to achieve their goals. "

This new playful multi-volume series, The Life of Gumbo, takes you on a journey across the country. Gumbo, a rescue dog, leaves the southern streets of NODA Charlotte, North Carolina, to live on the west coast in Los Angeles, California. Gumbo and his Mommy overcome unexpected events and have lots of new fun experiences on their journey in life together. The design was intended for various audiences, including but not limited to adults, children, and older people. There are nuggets for all of us to learn about self-care and partnership.

Author Kristen Thomasino commented, "The Dinah Shore Weekend was a great opportunity to enjoy the desert and have fun with Gumbo. He likes meeting new people, and Margaritaville was perfect for hosting us both. I took lots of pictures of him for inspiration for his new books coming out soon about his adventures. We learned a lot in the desert and were thankful for the kind women who stopped by to say hello when we were hanging out at Margaritaville. I appreciate your support of our series available on Amazon!"

For interviews or book signings with Kristen Thomasino, please get in touch with operations@thomasinomedia.com

