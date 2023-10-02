Submit Release
Redflow

Country/Region From: Australia​

Industry: Renewable Energy

Redflow is an energy storage solutions provider that is advancing the renewable energy transition by producing batteries that are fully recyclable and manufactured from widely available, low-toxicity materials. Their energy storage technology is scalable, from tens of kilowatt hours to hundreds of megawatt hours, and can operate without additional cooling or heating and with no degradation from 59 degrees Fahrenheit to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Redflow expanded into California following receipt of a California Energy Commission grant in 2021, which enabled them to complete their first large scale energy storage project and provided critical customer visibility within California. They have been able to leverage that to gain significant commercial traction in key markets and are rapidly growing their footprint as a result.

Redflow has found California to be a place of immense opportunity, both due to the state’s focus on the clean energy transition, as well as the unmatched talent pool specialized in clean energy. Furthermore, California has some of the most innovative programs to support new clean energy technology.

