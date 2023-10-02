Submit Release
Minnesotans Encouraged to Submit Designs for State Flag and Seal

Submissions to State Emblems Redesign Commission are now being accepted

St. Paul, Minn, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minnesotans can now officially submit their ideas for the next state flag and seal. The State Emblems Redesign Commission is accepting public submissions on its website: www.mnhs.org/serc.

All entries must be original and follow the guidelines outlined by the State Emblems Redesign Commission. Participants must be 18 years of age or older or have their submissions entered by a parent or legal guardian. Each eligible person can submit up to three designs each for the state flag and state seal.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and a new design for the official state flag no later than January 1, 2024.

Public submissions will be accepted online and via US mail and must be submitted or postmarked by Monday, October 30, 2023 at 11:59pm. Mail submissions can be sent to the address listed at www.mnhs.org/serc.

Any submissions made to previous state emblems initiatives should be entered through the official website. Five submissions for each the new state seal and state flag will be selected for final consideration by the Commission. The Commission will select one design (or a modified version) to be utilized as the basis for each emblem.

As outlined in state legislation, the Minnesota Historical Society is providing administrative support to the State Emblems Redesign Commission.

