NMA’s Ryan Jackson to Succeed Eisenberg as ACC Vice President of Federal Affairs

WASHINGTON (October 2, 2023) — The American Chemistry Council (ACC) today announced that Ryan Jackson, a veteran DC lobbyist with previous high-ranking roles in both the U.S. Senate and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will join ACC as its new Vice President of Federal Affairs beginning on October 16. He will succeed Ross Eisenberg, who ACC tapped to lead the association’s Plastics Division last month.

Jackson (or “RJ,” as he’s known to colleagues) comes to ACC by way of the National Mining Association (NMA), where he’s led NMA’s government and political affairs shop for nearly four years. Prior to NMA, Jackson spent three years as chief of staff for the EPA, during which he successfully negotiated the U.S. Senate confirmation votes of two EPA administrators and nine assistant administrators. Before serving at EPA, Jackson was staff director for the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee under now-retired committee chairman, Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK). In this role, Jackson oversaw passage of principal national transportation and water infrastructure legislation, plus the enactment of over 60 other bipartisan bills. Overall, Jackson brings more than 20 years of government experience to ACC’s Federal Affairs division.

“You’d be hard pressed to find someone as knowledgeable, experienced, and who can point to a track record of supporting and delivering bipartisan policy solutions as Ryan Jackson,” said ACC President and CEO, Chris Jahn. “In the Senate, RJ was instrumental in bringing bipartisan, chemical regulatory reform legislation over the finish line—at a time when virtually no one thought it could be done. His understanding of EPA’s regulatory capabilities and statutory mandates, while navigating the reality of the Agency’s bureaucratic challenges, make RJ well-equipped to help drive ACC’s Chemistry Creates, America Competes initiative toward a productive outcome for American manufacturers, workers, and their communities.”

Ryan Jackson, Vice President of Federal Affairs I appreciate the opportunity to work with ACC and its member companies again, as they are exactly the kind of innovators and solutions providers America needs more of right now. Together, we’ll work with Congress, the White House, and EPA to overcome regulatory barriers impacting the industry while delivering the solutions needed to make the United States home to the cleanest, most innovative and competitive manufacturing industry in the world.

RJ began his career in Oklahoma as an assistant district attorney and as chief of staff for Sen. Inhofe. He earned his B.A. from the University of Oklahoma and J.D. from Oklahoma City University.