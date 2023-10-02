Tashkent will host an international conference on cybersecurity for Central Asian and European countries on October 3-4

A large-scale international conference on cybersecurity -"The importance of cybersecurity in the digital world: approaches, challenges" will be held in Tashkent

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A large-scale international conference on cybersecurity - "The importance of cybersecurity in the digital world: approaches, challenges" will be held in the capital of Uzbekistan on October 3-4.

The event is organized by the State Unitary Enterprise "Cybersecurity Center" of the Republic of Uzbekistan with the support of the British company "DIALOGUE".

The platform will bring together more than 260 participants from foreign countries and representatives of government agencies in the IT field.

The meeting place for specialists will be the business center of the capital – the Hilton Tashkent City Hotel. The conference will cover the main issues of cybersecurity: the vision of the future development of cyber threats, the latest technological solutions and innovations in the field of protection, the security of critical assets.

A rich program awaits the guests of the event – experts will make presentations, analyze interesting cases, discuss the latest digital attacks and ways to counter them.

The planned joint event will provide a platform for regional and international government cybersecurity centers and commercial communities to meet, establish international partnerships and discuss market trends in the industry.

Within the framework of the international conference, a solemn ceremony of awarding the winners of the cyber defense exercises held in the capital for the first time - "Cyberkent 2023" will be held.