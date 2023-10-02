Tesoro Club Expands with Trio of Top Builders -- Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Builders & Janssen Construction
Tesoro Club is a 1,490-acre premier gated golf club community located in the heart of Florida’s Treasure Coast
— Tim Jones, Tesoro Club Partner
Tesoro Club, a 1,490-acre premier gated golf club community located in the heart of Florida’s Treasure Coast, announced today that it is adding three new luxury home builders to the award-winning roster of industry professionals. Tim Jones managing partner revealed details on the significant expansion of the new home collection with new homes by Ecclestone Signature Homes, GHO Homes and Janssen Construction. Having closed on the homesites earlier this week, GHO Homes will begin building eight luxury residences at Tesoro Club immediately. Ecclestone Signature Homes is under construction on three homes, and Janssen will begin construction on two estate residences in the near future. The expanded builder program coincides with the new release of highly sought after golf and lakefront homesites along the Palmer Golf Course.
The new additions join the existing new home offerings at Tesoro Club including two of the nation’s top builders – WCI Communities and Toll Brothers. Currently, there are more than two dozen homes under construction within Tesoro Club. Designer decorated models opened earlier this year, and move-in ready homes are currently available.
In all, nearly 75 new homes will be built in Tesoro Club in the coming year. The homes will range from 2,000 to 7,500 square feet and are priced in the high $600’s to over $4.5 million.
Over the past year, Tesoro Club has undergone an extensive rebirth under a visionary new ownership team led by partners Timothy Jones, Roderick O’Connor and Tucker Frederickson. The partners are bringing this private, master-planned community to a new level of distinction, each offering in-depth real estate and private club experience. Read more about the team here.
Tesoro Club’s popular Arnold Palmer Championship Golf Course re-opened last year after an extensive 18-month renovation and served as home to the qualifying event for the PGA Tour’s 2023 The Honda Classic. Tesoro Club also added new lighted pickleball courts and upgraded its 22,000 Swim & Racquet Club facilities. The Club’s Watson Course will undergo a complete renovation at a date soon to be announced. The centerpiece of Tesoro Club is a spectacular, classically inspired clubhouse overlooking a 120-acre lake.
“The Treasure Coast is absolutely booming with homebuyers from the Northeast, the Midwest, and throughout South Florida wanting a vibrant lifestyle and their own private piece of paradise,” said Mr. Jones. “Tesoro Club is becoming the premier club in the region and the addition of these top builders is a result of the tremendous demand we’re experiencing.”
About Tesoro Club
Tesoro Club is located 30 minutes north of the Palm Beaches on Florida’s Treasure Coast. An enviable location surrounded by endless waterways, pristine beaches, and a relaxed Florida lifestyle, Tesoro Club offers private club, social and golf memberships, which include two Clubhouses, 9 Har-Tru tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool. Tesoro Club is also home to two 18-hole championship golf courses.
For more information on Membership or available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is now open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd., Port St. Lucie. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 for more information.
