AEROMEXICO-DELTA PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE TRANSBORDER SEAT OFFERING BY MORE THAN 30%

- Aeromexico in 2024 will launch 17 routes departing from seven airports in Mexico using many of the more than 50 new aircraft added to its fleet in the last two years. This expansion will benefit customers and enhance transborder flying options enabled by Aeromexico and Delta’s Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA).

Mexico City, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aeromexico-Delta JCA will expand its operations between Mexico and the United States. Beginning January 2024, Aeromexico will gradually introduce 17 new routes from seven airports in Mexico to nine destinations in the U.S., and all of these flights will be supported by Delta codeshare.

With the new routes and increased frequencies to current destinations, the Mexican airline plans to operate nearly 60 daily frequencies to the United States by July 2024, representing a 35% increase in departures compared to 2023, with a presence in 36 U.S. markets. Delta is planning to operate 34 daily frequencies to Mexico in July 2024, serving seven different Mexican destinations. The Aeromexico-Delta JCA will deliver over 30% more seats year-over-year, widening options for passengers to travel between the U.S. and Mexico.

By 2024, the Aeromexico-Delta JCA will offer over 90 daily flights between Mexico and the United States on nearly 60 routes. This reinforces the commitment of the cross-border alliance to bring the two countries closer together through a robust network and seamless connectivity, accompanied by consistent industry-leading products and services.

The new routes operated by Aeromexico will be as follows:

Departure Destination Departure Destination Monterrey Atlanta Mexico City



Benito Juarez



Benito Juarez (AICM) Detroit Salt Lake City Salt Lake City New York Washington D.C Los Angeles Boston Bajio Atlanta Guadalajar Atlanta Detroit Detroit Queretaro Detroit Mexico City



Felipe Angeles



Felipe Angeles (AIFA) McAllen Atlanta Dallas/Fort Worth Merida Atlanta

Note: The itineraries and ticket sales will be announced gradually, pending government approvals.

Aeromexico's increase in routes and frequencies is made possible thanks to its renewed fleet with more than 50 new aircraft, most of them Boeing 737MAX, which enable it to continue elevating travel to an extraordinary experience.

This is in addition to the previously communicated growth in which Aeromexico will have more than 1,000 monthly flights at Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), starting in October. With this announcement, the Mexican airline will add two new routes to the United States from AIFA.

Aeromexico and Delta are committed to being the leading airline alliance between Mexico and the United States, the largest trans-border air market in the world.

Throughout their partnership, Delta and Aeromexico have worked closely to develop comprehensive and aligned products and services for their customers that ensure a consistent and industry-leading customer experience, including:

Seamless check-in powered by SkyTeam technology that enables digital check-in for multi-airline travel via both Delta and Aeromexico’s existing apps and websites.

Free messaging onboard through onboard Wi-Fi (where available).

Consistent checked and carry-on luggage policies.

About Delta/ Aeromexico

Through their Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA), Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico launched the leading transborder airline alliance between the United States and Mexico. This agreement offers more connectivity and scheduling options that benefit customers from both airlines while deepening the relationship they have shared for 21 years as members of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle; and Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hub in Mexico City. The airlines are enhancing the customer experience through increased connectivity, by investing in boarding gates, VIP lounges, and frequent flyer benefits through SkyMiles and Aeromexico Rewards accruals.

