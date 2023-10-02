Academy CEO Testifies on VA Eye Care

SEP 19, 2023

Academy CEO Stephen D. McLeod, MD, was among the leaders of organized medicine who testified this morning in Washington, D.C., to the House Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Health, arguing for surgery by surgeons in VA health facilities.

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, an ophthalmologist, chairs the subcommittee.

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ development of national standards of practice within VA health facilities could permanently undo the long-held policy that only ophthalmologists can perform laser eye surgery in veterans’ medical facilities. Changes to the VA’s policy could have broader implications for scope battles across the nation.

In addition to Dr. McLeod, others who testified included the president of the American Medical Association, the presidents-elect of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology and the American Society of Anesthesiologists and a representative from the American Optometric Association.

Dr. McLeod had more to say to committee members in his full testimony below.