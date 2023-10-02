Promaxo Announces Sale of 20 Systems in the Third Quarter 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promaxo, Inc. (“Promaxo” or the “Company”), a medical imaging, robotics, and AI technology company, today announced the sale of 20 systems in the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. System sales were made through the Company’s various sales programs to physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), and integrated delivery network (IDN) facilities.



Notable Promaxo system sales in the third quarter include those made to:

Summit Health, a provider of primary, specialty and urgent care in the United States with more than 370 locations, who purchased two systems;

University Urology Associates of New Jersey, a urology practice with five locations across New Jersey, who purchased two systems;

Academic Urology & Urogynecology of Arizona, a provider of urology and urogynecology services across Arizona with nine locations, who purchased two systems for their ASC and office locations; and

Rhode Island Hospital, the principal teaching hospital of The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, who purchased their first system.

Promaxo has sold a total of 52 systems through the first nine months of 2023, compared to 13 systems during the same prior year period. The Company has sold a total of 77 systems across 26 states since its commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We are happy to announce another quarter of great execution,” said Dr. Amit Vohra, Founder and CEO of Promaxo. “In the third quarter, we saw sustained momentum in the adoption of the Promaxo system, as well as continued growth in the utilization of systems already placed in service. As we look forward to the rest of the year and beyond, we continue to remain focused on strongly executing on our strategic growth agenda.”

Promaxo’s single-sided MRI with AI based imaging system, FDA cleared for in-office use, empowers practices and hospitals to accurately and seamlessly guide prostate interventions under the Promaxo MRI system.

About Promaxo, Inc.

Promaxo was founded by a team of entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators to develop a minimally-invasive and patient-centric MRI and robotic platform. Based in Oakland, California, and backed by over 200 patents, the Company’s mission is to improve lives through state-of-the-art medical imaging, robotics and AI capabilities. With a compact and adaptable MRI, Promaxo is redefining the standard of care by improving the quality and speed of patient diagnosis and interventions. The Company has formed numerous long-term and strategic partnerships with investor groups and corporation as it drives commercialization of the Promaxo MRI system.

To learn more about the technology behind the MRI system and its scope, please visit: Promaxo.com .

