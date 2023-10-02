Submit Release
News Search

There were 954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,389 in the last 365 days.

OrphAI Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation and Posters at the 22nd Annual NEALS Conference

GUILFORD, Conn., Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrphAI Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for rare diseases, announced today data presentations at the 22nd Annual NEALS (Northeast ALS Consortium) meeting being held October 4 - 6, 2023 in Clearwater Florida.

Oral Presentation:

October 5, 2023, 11:10 a.m. ET

  • Title: Results of the Phase 2a clinical trial of LAM-002A (apilimod dimesylate) in C9orf72 ALS
    Presenters: Dr. Suma Babu, Sean M. Healey Center for ALS at MGHl; Peter Young, Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer, OrphAI Therapeutics.
    Location: Opal Ballroom

Poster Presentations:

  • Title: AIT-101 Improves Functional Deficits in a Human TDP-43 Animal Model of ALS
    Presenter: Peter Young, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, OrphAI Therapeutics
    Location and Time: Poster Session 1, Abstract:4, October 4, 2023, 5:15p – 7:15p ET
  • Title: Results of a double blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of AIT-101 (LAM-002A) in C9ORF72 ALS- A biomarker driven Phase 2a clinical trial targeting PIKfyve inhibition
    Presenter: Dr. Suma Babu, Sean M. Healey Center for ALS at MGH
    Location and Time: Poster Session 2, Abstract:136, October 5, 2023, 4:30p - 6:30p ET

About OrphAI Therapeutics

OrphAI Therapeutics’ mission is to transform the lives of patients with rare diseases. The company is currently developing three investigational therapies across multiple orphan indications: AIT-101, a first-in-class PIKfyve inhibitor, which recently completed a Phase 2a clinical trial in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); LAM-001, a proprietary inhaled form of rapamycin, currently in Phase 2 for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS) and pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); and AIT-102, a proprietary analogue of mithramycin, in preclinical development for the treatment of SWI/SNF mutated or dysregulated tumors. To learn more, please visit: OrphAI-Therapeutics.com


MEDIA CONTACT:
info@orphai-therapeutics.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

OrphAI Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation and Posters at the 22nd Annual NEALS Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more